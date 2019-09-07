BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will be without defensive back Jovonn Quillen, defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, right guard T.J. Jackson and wide receiver Damon Hazelton in the home opener against Old Dominion on Saturday.
Quillen, Jackson and Garbutt suffered injuries in the season opener against Boston College while Hazelton has been dealing with a hamstring injury in recent weeks.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver also had issues with his hamstring at the end of last season.
Garbutt, who was limited in practice this week, went down on the second series of the game against the Eagles. Tech’s coaching staff hasn’t revealed the specific injury the defensive end t is dealing with, but they thought it came on an illegal blindside block early in the game (they submitted the play to the league for review).
Redshirt freshman Jaevon Becton will likely get the starting nod opposite Emmanuel Belmar.
Quillen suffered a lower body injury against Boston College and spent the second half watching the game on crutches from the sidelines. Tech lists Quillen as the co-starter at one of the defensive back spots with Jermaine Waller. Quillen had one tackle in the season opener.
Jackson had his left foot in a walking boot during pregame warmups.
