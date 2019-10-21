Former Virginia Tech star Justin Robinson has made the Washington Wizards' 15-man regular-season roster, which was announced Monday.
The rookie point guard averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 assists in five preseason games.
Robinson, the Hokies' career assists leader, signed with the Wizards as an undrafted free agent in June. He played for the Wizards in the Las Vegas Summer League.
He averaged 13.5 points as a Tech senior last season, when he dished out 120 assists. He missed 12 games with an injured foot.
Robinson will be one of two rookies from Virginia Tech on season-opening NBA rosters, along with New Orleans first-round draft pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Ex-Hokie Ahmed Hill, who was hoping to make the Charlotte Hornets as an undrafted free agent, was waived last weekend.
