Former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd has signed with Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. Floyd announced the signing on social media.
"I want to thank the Cardinals organization for taking a chance with me and you will not forgot it!!!!!," Floyd tweeted after the seventh round ended. "For everyone else you in trouble now I’ll never forget it. #BrickByBrick"
Floyd was a three-year starter for Virginia Tech and finished his career (34 starts) with 222 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and 10 pass deflections. His teammates selected him to wear the No. 1 jersey in 2019 as someone who best represented the team’s work ethic.
He made some memorable plays while in Blacksburg with a pair of stops against Pittsburgh in 2017 at the top of list. He chased down Jester Weah to stop him from scoring then closed out the win with a tackle at the goal line on fourth down.
“I got to learn from some of the great, great players that have been here — Chuck Clark, Rell [Terrell Edmunds], Maine [Tremaine Edmunds], Drew [Andrew Motuapuaka] — all those guys,” Floyd said in the fall. “To be able to watch them and mold my play around theirs and also my own style, that was a great thing to be able to do.”
Tight end Dalton Keene was the only Tech player drafted this weekend. New England traded up to take Keene with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round.
