Former Virginia Tech receiver Jacoby Pinckney has verbally committed to Appalachian State. Pinckney, who was one of five Hokies to enter the NCAA transfer portal in January, tweeted out his decision on Thursday night.
"Change of scenery, let’s rock," he said.
Pinckney signed with Tech in 2019 as a four-star receiver out of Dorman High School (Spartanburg, South Carolina). The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was a part of a loaded freshman class that included Tayvion Robinson, Eljiah Bowick and Jaden Payoute.
The receiver redshirted as a true freshman and will have three seasons of eligibility left after he sits out the 2021 season as a transfer. His older brother Brandon Pinckney was a defensive back with Appalachian State from 2013-2017.
Running back Caleb Steward, safety Khalil Ladler along with wide receivers Hezekiah Grimsley and Phil Patterson still have their names in the transfer, but have yet to announce where they will play next season.
Former Tech wide receiver Damon Hazelton also left the program in January and signed with Missouri as a grad transfer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.