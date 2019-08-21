BLACKSBURG — Former Virginia Tech receiver DeJuan Ellis is joining some familiar faces.
After announcing plans to transfer a week into fall camp, Ellis is headed to the University of Maryland where he will be reunited with former Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson and wide receiver Sean Savoy.
Jackson and Savoy transferred to Maryland during the offseason after the program hired Michael Locksley as its new coach. Locksley spent the previous three seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama and took over as co-offensive coordinator in 2018.
Ellis, a former quarterback, was working at the slot for Virginia Tech. The Maryland native redshirted as a true freshman as he learned his new position. The 5-foot-11, 178-pounder was the consensus pick by his teammates as the fastest player on Tech’s roster.
“He’s exceptional fast, but there’s a level of playing at that speed that he’s got to make himself go do,” Fuente said, during the spring. “That’s easier said than done. You think you just walk out there to go hard and he’s going to do it, but there’s a lot of things going through his mind in terms of technique and what he’s trying to do. Making that concerted effort to run off the ball and understand effort and the discipline it’s going to take to play is the first thing we have to get through.”
Virginia Tech lost three receivers to the transfer portal (Ellis, Savoy and Eric Kumah), but have plenty of depth at the position thanks to the combination of talented returners including Tre Turner and Damon Hazelton along with a large group of highly-recruited 2019 signees.
The Hokies into the season with Hezekiah Grimsley as the expected first-team slot receiver with true freshman Tayvion Robinson earning early praise for his work at the position.