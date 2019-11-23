Former Virginia Tech players admire Bud Foster's coaching acumen, but what they really appreciate is the personal connections he made with them.
"Bud was able to relate to every kid in that locker room, whether it was a kid from a privileged background to the kid who didn't have a dad in his house and looked at Coach Foster as that father figure," former Tech and NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall said last week in a phone interview. "Bud was the dad that would have a beer with his son, laugh, joke, cuss you out, but you had the ultimate respect for and you would do anything he said.
"Probably one of the fieriest coaches I've ever been around. … But the way he connects with his players is like nothing I've ever seen. Whenever I get into coaching, a lot of my style is going to be because of being around Coach Foster."
Foster, 60, is retiring as Tech's defensive coordinator at season's end.
"Bud understands people. … He can relate to the kids … in any way that a kid is," former Hokies defensive end Cornell Brown said. "He uses references from himself, from his upbringing, from his time being a player.
"That makes it a lot easier for you to go out and fight for a person that is demanding of you, when you know they have your back and your best interests at heart."
Foster has different approaches on and off the field.
"Off the field, he was definitely a players' coach," former Hokies defensive end Corey Moore said. "I loved that about him. You could talk to Bud about anything.
"At practice, he was going to coach you up — and you wanted that. He was intense. … You knew when he was ticked off a little bit. But he would come back and get with you and … let you know it's love."
Players-turned-coaches
Foster became Tech's co-defensive coordinator for the 1995 season and was made the sole defensive coordinator in 1996.
Brown, who played for the Hokies from 1993-96, said Foster was an "understanding perfectionist."
"A guy not being a good enough athlete was never a problem with him," said Brown, who was a two-time first-team All-American. "His biggest problem he had with kids … was the little things. Being in the gap you're supposed to be in, taking the guy that you're supposed to take."
Foster was a linebackers coach for the Hokies before becoming the coordinator of Tech's "Lunch Pail" defense. He still coaches the linebackers.
"He enjoys being aggressive," said Brown, a former NFL player. "He's a linebackers coach. He's a linebacker at heart, and he's used to attacking.
"His defense took on his overall identity. That lunch pail process, … that's a lot of what Bud came up in. That's his upbringing.
"Game days, he's fired up and he expects everybody associated with him [to be] … the same way."
Brown later became Foster's colleague on the defensive staff. He coached at Tech from 2011-15.
"[Foster is] a major film guy," said Brown, now an assistant at Marshall. "We as a staff were always meeting together and learning it. But he also gets his own individual time to study and learn it.
"His knowledge and time in film study is second to none."
That has helped Foster be as effective today as he was when Brown played in the 1990s.
"In all those different decades, the game totally changed," Brown said. "You went from the I-formation … to the Michael Vicks of the world come through and run around to now, 2019, it's basketball on grass, wide-open.
"You have to be able to adjust. And he has adjusted."
Like Brown, Torrian Gray also played for Tech from 1993-96.
Gray and Brown were part of the 1995 team that won the Big East title and beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
"[Foster] always had the demeanor of a cool coach," said Gray, who was an All-Big East defensive back before playing in the NFL. "He was a lot younger then, when I was a player. You'd see him in the weight room; he was trying to stay in shape. He just seemed like he was a very cool guy."
Like Brown, Gray also got to know Foster as a colleague. Gray was Tech's secondary coach from 2006-15.
"[Foster] was really great at in-game adjusting and really great at getting guys to play with passion — and, more importantly, just play hard for him," said Gray, now an assistant at Florida.
Great motivator
Moore, a two-time first-team All-American, played for Tech from 1997-99.
"I didn't think I was good enough to play at Virginia Tech," said Moore, a former NFL player. "When I started to believe in myself, it was because of Coach Foster. I remember vividly after the ’97 season, we were meeting with the coaches for after-season meetings going into the offseason workouts, and Coach Foster looked me directly in my eyes and said, 'Florida has their 'Freak,' Jevon Kearse, but I want you to be our 'Freak.’
"That right there really pushed me to work harder to be the best I could be. … That conversation with Bud gave me all the confidence I needed."
In 1999, Moore won both the Bronko Nagurski Award as college football's defensive player of the year and the Lombardi Award as the lineman of the year.
Moore helped the Hokies go unbeaten in the 1999 regular season and advance to the BCS national championship game.
"The game plan was on point every week," said Moore, who now works in academic advising for the University of Memphis' Loewenberg College of Nursing. "[Foster] was good at scouting opponents' offenses and tendencies, so we were prepared every week.
"In game, … we adjusted on the fly. Even before halftime, we would get to the sideline and he said, 'Hey, this is what they showed right here — they hadn't showed that much on film. This is how we're going to adjust to that.’ He was confident our adjustments would solve the issues, and most of the time they did."
'Groundbreaking'
Hall was a cornerback for the Hokies from 2001-03 before being chosen in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
He said Foster's "very detailed breakdowns" of the opposing offenses were similar to what he encountered in the NFL.
"That's kind of why we always seemed to have really good defenses," said Hall, who was a 2003 second-team All-American. "It wasn't because we had a roster full of five-stars and four-stars. It was because Coach Foster and the rest of those coaches really sat down and made it a point to dig into the game plan to give us the information we needed about our opponents' weaknesses, what the offense liked to do against us."
Hall was part of a unit that ranked second in the nation in scoring defense (13.4 ppg) in 2001.
"Coach Foster's defenses are tenacious, they're aggressive, they're fast," said Hall, now an NFL Network commentator. "Coach Foster's one of the first coaches to take a linebacker and make him an undersized defensive end.
"The way we were playing defense back in the day, before the game kind of changed, it was groundbreaking, the way Coach Foster was able to put guys in other positions, find a way for dudes to get onto the field, … the way they handled the rover position, the whip position."
Foster was "that dad that some of us never had," said Hall.
"Ain't no better dude in the business," he said.
