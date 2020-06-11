Former Virginia Tech guard Dara Mabrey verbally committed to Notre Dame on Thursday night.
Mabrey entered her name into the transfer portal after the season ended early due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She announced the decision on social media.
Her older sisters, Michaela and Marina, both played at Notre Dame and Michaela is currently an assistant on the team's coaching staff. Marina is in the WNBA.
Mabrey averaged 11.9 points per game as a sophomore and was one of the ACC's top 3-point shooters. She ranked third in the conference in 3-point field-goal percentage (36.4%) and fourth in 3-pointers (2.5 per game).
She leaves the Hokies ranked No. 7 with 155 career 3-pointers. As a freshman last year, she set a then Tech single-season record with 80 3-pointers (Aisha Sheppard broke the record this season).
Mabrey started every game as a freshman and sophomore for Virginia Tech.
