Dematrius Davis, the quarterback who decommitted from Virginia Tech earlier this month, tweeted Sunday that he has committed to Auburn.
Davis, a Texas native who is in the the 2021 recruiting class, had verbally committed to Virginia Tech last November.
He tweeted on May 6 that he was decommitting from Tech. He tweeted at that time that he would still be taking an official recruiting visit to Tech, leaving open the possibility that he might still wind up a Hokie.
Davis is rated the No. 4 dual-threat QB in the high school recruiting class of 2021 by ESPN. He is rated the No. 216 player overall in that class by ESPN.
Auburn hired former SMU and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last December. According to AL.com, Morris offered Davis a scholarship in early January.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Davis attends North Shore High School outside of Houston. He led his school to a second straight title as a junior last season. He threw for 91 yards and one touchdown and ran for 115 yards and one TD in the title game, earning offensive MVP honors. He threw for 2,672 yards and ran for 1,446 yards on the season.
He tweeted a top five of Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech last September.
— Mark Berman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.