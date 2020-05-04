Don Strock played for arguably the greatest coach in football history.
"I can say that. And I can proudly say that," Strock said Monday in a phone interview from his Florida home.
The former Virginia Tech quarterback spent his first 15 years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, who were steered by the legendary Don Shula. Shula died Monday at his Florida home at the age of 90.
Shula, who guided the Baltimore Colts before taking over the Dolphins, won a league-record 347 games as an NFL head coach. Strock was part of three of Shula's six Super Bowl teams.
"He used to have a sign that was on the locker room door that had 'The Winning Edge.' That was one of his sayings. 'The Winning Edge’ was extra work, desire, gassers and enthusiasm," Strock, 69, said. "That's the way we played and the way we practiced and the way we learned."
Shula, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, guided the Dolphins from 1970-95.
"He was very disciplined," Strock said. "You knew what you were going to do in practice for the whole week. You didn't need somebody to tell you.
"There were two-and-a-half-hour practices, and you have the south Florida sun here. That was no bargain."
Strock was on the Dolphins from 1973-87. Miami made the playoffs nine times in that span.
"I was there when we went from the running and play-action [passing] to [star QB] Dan Marino," Strock said. "That was one of the things that I think is so respected about Coach Shula. He wanted to run the football, but he also knew what he had in Dan Marino. … We became a team that threw the football.
"So he could change with the times."
Strock threw for 3,243 yards as a Tech senior in 1972, when he led the nation in passing yards. He won the Sammy Baugh Trophy from the Touchdown Club of Columbus, and he met Shula at the club's awards banquet. Two talked during the cocktail hour.
Shula and the Dolphins then chose Strock in the fifth round of the 1973 NFL Draft.
"He said he liked what he saw in Ohio," Strock said.
Strock joined a Dolphins team that was coming off an unbeaten season.
"I wondered, 'What do they need me for?’" Strock said.
Those 17-0 Dolphins remain the only unbeaten team to win the Super Bowl.
"Nobody's done it before. Nobody's done it since," Shula said in a 2011 interview with The Roanoke Times. "That just tells you how tough it is to do."
Strock joined a team that already had quarterbacks Bob Griese and Earl Morrall.
"I was the third guy, learning from Bob Griese and Earl Morrall and Don Shula and [then-assistant] Howard Schnellenberger," Strock said. "It was a pretty good group.
"This was a pretty well-oiled machine at that point."
Strock did not see action as a rookie in the 1973 season, but he still got a Super Bowl ring. Miami beat Minnesota in the Super Bowl in January 1974.
Strock shined in a game that is considered one of the best in NFL history — an AFC playoff clash against San Diego in January 1982. With the Chargers up 24-0 in the second quarter, Shula replaced David Woodley with Strock. Strock led a comeback, although Miami fell 41-38 in overtime. Strock threw for 403 yards and four touchdowns.
The Dolphins reached the Super Bowl in January 1983 but lost to Washington. Woodley started at QB for Miami, although Strock did attempt three passes.
Miami made the Super Bowl again in January 1985, losing to San Francisco. Marino was the Dolphins' starting quarterback.
Strock threw for 5,349 yards in his NFL career. He called his own plays with the Dolphins.
"[Shula] was always interested in what the quarterbacks had to say, what they were thinking," Strock said. "He was a defensive coach, so offensively there was a little leeway as far as the things you could do. But to him, the way to beat a good defense is to run the football, and that's what they did for years and years until the Marino years."
Strock played for Cleveland in 1988 and finished his career with Indianapolis in 1989.
Shula provided references for Strock during Strock's post-playing career.
"It's pretty good to have Don Shula call someone and recommend you for positions," Strock said.
Florida International hired Strock to start its football program. Strock steered FIU from 2002-06, borrrowing a lot of what he learned from Shula.
"Our practice schedule was set up basically around the way we did it [at Miami]," Strock said. "The way we warmed up before games. The way we traveled as a team."
Shula — who began his coaching career in 1958 as a University of Virginia assistant — visited Roanoke in 2011 to promote Shula's 347 Grill, which was a steakhouse in Roanoke from 2010-18. Shula did not own the restaurant, but his family's company sells franchises for several restaurant chains bearing the Shula name.
Strock last saw Shula at a Dolphins game last season.
Marino called Strock on Monday morning to inform him that Shula had died.
"It's a sad day," Strock said. "It's a shame that we're going through this coronavirus thing and his life can't be celebrated the way it should be."
