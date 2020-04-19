The last time former Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis spoke to reporters he was near tears.
Willis offered brief answers to three questions before leaving the Jamerson Athletic Center in September after an embarrassing loss to Duke in what turned out to be the final start of his career.
He couldn’t say then what he can say now that injuries derailed the 2019 season for him.
Willis hasn’t had that problem with NFL scouts, who know what he went through at the time and have instead focused on talking to him about his 2018 season when he threw for 2,176 yards (58.5 completion percentage) with 24 touchdowns as Tech’s starting quarterback.
“They know injuries kind of screwed up my year,” Willis said.
Willis would clam up when talking about his health when he was in Blacksburg, but with his collegiate career now in the rearview mirror he opened up to The Roanoke Times about the challenges he faced in 2019 for the first time and his optimism heading into next week’s NFL Draft.
The full story
Willis’ eventful collegiate career didn’t get the final chapter he was hoping for.
He turned the ball over four times in a 35-28 season-opening loss to Boston College, and was benched after a 45-10 loss to Duke a month into the season.
The offense only managed 259 yards of total offense against Duke with Willis going 7 of 18 for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Most of Willis’ yardage came on a single completion — a 72-yard touchdown throw to Damon Hazelton — that came with the Hokies trailing 31-3.
The quarterback admits he shouldn’t have even stepped on the field that Friday night.
Willis had to spend the bye week leading up to the game wearing a boot on his left foot after suffering a turf toe injury against Furman. He also sprained the SC joint in his throwing shoulder in the game trying to dive into the end zone.
“I didn’t practice for a day or two before the game [against Duke],” Willis said. “I wasn’t ready to go. Hindsight is 20-20, but I should definitely not have played the game. My personality is that I don’t want to miss any time.”
Willis said the combination of injuries was the “worst-case scenario” and he regrets trying to hide the full extent of the injury from the coaching staff. The turf toe injury left him barely able to run — he said it was the most painful injury of his career — and didn’t even fully heal until after the season.
“I tried to hide it from them; you never want them to know how hurt you are," Willis said. "We are competitive. We all want to play. I didn’t want to sit out, but I had to.”
It’s the same attitude that Willis maintained throughout his career, and one that carried both positives and negatives. It earned him respect in the locker room, but sometimes caused him to take too many risks with the football and his body.
Willis took Tech’s “grit” motto to heart when he somehow managed to stay on the field for the second half against Cincinnati in the 2018 Military Bowl.
He took a series of huge hits in the 35-31 loss and struggled in the second half. He was asked after the game if he suffered an injury and said he “banged up his shoulder”, but Willis did more than that. He was in a sling for three weeks after the game and remained limited throughout the spring.
“I separated my left shoulder, that was bad,” Willis said, revealing the full extent of the injury for the first time. “I almost didn’t play the second half. They injected me at halftime and numbed it all up, so I could go in. I couldn’t raise my arm above my shoulder. Every time I took a hit, I was screaming in agony. I was a mess.”
Willis looks at the 2019 season as a missed opportunity for himself, but not for Virginia Tech. He cheered on Hendon Hooker when the backup quarterback was named the starter ahead of the Miami game and was thrilled about the success the Hokies had to close out the year.
“The next man up needs to be ready and Hendon was ready,” Willis said. “He led the team to a lot of wins, and I’m happy about that.”
Trending up?
Willis is holed up in Phoenix, Arizona, as he awaits next week’s NFL Draft. He was supposed to be training at the EXOS performance center in the city, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced most gyms across the country to close their doors.
He’s relied on makeshift workouts with draft-eligible receivers in the same situation to stay in shape.
The coronavirus upended Willis’ plans — including a workout in front of scouts at Virginia Tech’s canceled pro day — but the quarterback is actually feeling a “lot more optimistic” than he did in January.
“The closer we are getting to the draft, the better things are looking by the day,” Willis said. “I’ve had teams mention sixth round to priority [free agent]. Without a doubt; 1,000%, I feel so much better.”
Willis credits his rigorous pre-draft process for that confidence.
He took part in the College Gridiron Showcase and the Hula Bowl in January, a pair of all-star events for draft-eligible players before arriving at EXOS, where he trained with a trio of quarterback coaches including Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Donovan McNabb.
Willis said the events provided him “pretty good exposure and competition.” The College Gridiron Showcase is designed like the NFL’s OTA’s (organized team activities) and features a week full of practice led by professional coaches. There’s no all-star game, but there are scrimmages. Representatives from 31 of the 32 NFL teams (137 scouts overall) were in attendance over the course of the week.
The Hula Bowl wasn’t as well attended by NFL personnel, but Willis was named a starter and team captain after a solid week of practice.
“The game didn’t go that well for anyone really," Willis said. "It was a little sloppy, but it was good to get some work in."
Those events got Willis plenty of time in front of scouts, but his representatives from OTG Sports Management still wanted to get NFL teams film of the quarterback in place of his canceled pro day.
They filmed the testing portion of his pro day at EXOS and got an assist from Warner for the on-field portion of the workout. Willis did his throwing drills with Auburn wide receiver Sal Cannella, Oregon receiver Johnny Johnson and Arizona State tight end Curtis Hodges.
“He’s got his own 75-yard turf field,” Willis said. “I just called him up and asked; it was pretty sweet.”
Willis has received calls from 20 NFL teams, and he hopes one of them takes a chance on him the way Virginia Tech did three years ago.
“I loved Virginia Tech,” Willis said. “I loved my teammates. The coaches treated me great; they gave me an opportunity. I walked on here. I made the most of my opportunity. I earned a scholarship and worked my way into the starting job. I was on house money at that point. I had the time of my life playing for the Hokies.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.