Charlie Moir, who made his mark as a men's basketball coach at both Roanoke College and Virginia Tech, has died at the age of 88.
Moir died Friday in his sleep at his Salem home after suffering from congestive heart failure, according to his son, Page Moir.
Moir steered Roanoke College to an NCAA title in 1972. He was 133-44 at Roanoke from 1967-73 before leaving to steer Tulane. He led Roanoke to four NCAA tournament appearances. Frankie Allen, Hal Johnston and Jay Piccola were among the Roanoke College greats he coached.
He guided the Hokies to four NCAA Tournament appearances, three NIT bids and the 1979 Metro Conference tournament crown. He was 213-119 at Tech from 1976-87, setting the school record for career coaching wins. He led Tech to a win over then-No. 1 Memphis State. Dell Curry, Bimbo Coles, Dale Solomon, Wayne Robinson, Bobby Beecher, Al Young and Perry Young were among the Tech greats he coached.
He is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the halls of fame at Roanoke College and Virginia Tech. He had 392 career wins as a college coach.
Moir, who also steered Tulane, is the father of former Roanoke College men's basketball coach Page Moir.
Charlie Moir, whose wife died in 2014, is survived by two sons and two granddaughters.
More to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.