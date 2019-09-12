Buccaneers Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye (4) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. 

 Brian Blanco | AP Photo

Virginia Tech's all-time leading scorer was a bright spot in the Carolina Panthers 20-14 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. 

Slye hit all four of his field goal attempts including a 54-yard field goal as time was running out in the first half and one from 51-yards out midway through the third quarter. He accounted for all of Carolina's points until the defense tackled running back Peyton Barber in the end zone for a safety with 13:30 left in the game. 

Last week in a season-opening loss to the St. Louis Rams, Slye was 2-of-3 with a 52-yard field goal. Four of his five kickoffs went for touchbacks and he was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points.

Carolina signed Slye ahead of fall camp with expected starter Graham Gano dealing with an injury to his plant leg. Slye impressed the team going 7-of-8 in four preseason games (his only miss came on a blocked attempt) with three 50-yard field goals.

Slye went undrafted coming out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He failed to land with an NFL team after appearing at a couple of rookie minicamps. He sat out last season and trained hoping for another shot this year. He made Carolina's 53-man roster after the team placed Gano on injured reserve, a move that ended the former pro-bowler's season. 

Fellow Virginia Tech alum Bruce Arians picked up his first win as Tampa Bay's coach. The former Tech quarterback came out of retirement to replace Dirk Koetter. Arians was 49-30 during his five years coaching the Arizona Cardinals. The team went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship under Arians in 2015. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

