BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis did a little soul searching after the team’s disappointing 35-28 loss to Boston College.
Willis killed two promising drives with interceptions in the end zone and accounted for four of the team’s five turnovers on Saturday. He admitted the performance wasn’t good enough in his post-game press conference and reiterated the point when addressing the media again on Tuesday.
“I have to be better than that,” Willis said. “I got to react quicker. I just got to bring it this week.”
The turnover that Willis was still kicking himself over after reviewing film was his first interception — a pass intended for James Mitchell that was picked off by linebacker Joe Sparacio. Willis was upset about making the wrong read on the play, but it still could have been a touchdown if he hadn’t made a poor throw as well.
“I had a little seam route and I caught them in Cover 3,” Willis said. “It was their only snap of Cover 3 the whole game. I caught them in it and actually went to the right place, and I under threw it. The guy made a good play. I should have gone outside to my outside comeback (Tayvion Robinson).”
While Tech players have rallied around Willis, he isn’t immune to the criticism he’s received from fans. The Hokies have lost five of their last six conference games and are 4-7 with Willis as the starter, but Willis is no stranger to adversity.
“I kind of looked at myself in the mirror,” Willis said. “I said I got two choices. I can either feel bad for myself and sulk and feel like the world is crashing down on me, or my second choice, I can put it behind me. I can flush it. Learn and grow from it and get ready for a team that’s coming into our place trying to beat us.”
For Tech to turn the corner, Willis needs to take better care of the football than he has through much of his career.
The loss to Boston College wasn’t the first time turnovers were an issue for Willis. He lost the starting job as a sophomore at Kansas for turning it over seven times in a two-game stretch. He's now thrown three interceptions in a game three times and has nine multi-interception games.
The veteran quarterback has thrown 29 interceptions and lost eight fumbles in 30 games (22 starts). Willis interception percentage as a starter for Virginia Tech, 3.1%, is higher than both predecessors (Josh Jackson 2.2% and Jerod Evans 1.9%).
The only ACC quarterbacks with a higher interception percentage last season (with at least 300 attempts) were Florida State’s Deondre Francois, Louisville’s Jawon Pass and North Carolina’s Nathan Elliot.
“I don’t worry about it,” Willis said of being labelled turnover-prone. “I just worry about one play at a time. Just doing my job, making my correct reads, having a predictive outcome and going where the ball needs to go.”
