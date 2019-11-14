BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock described non-conference scheduling as a “unique proposition” in October when the program added a long list of future opponents.
It’s also an expensive one.
Virginia Tech is paying a $425,000 game guarantee for North Alabama to visit Lane Stadium in 2020, $450,000 to Wofford for a home game in 2022 and $500,0000 to James Madison when it returns to Blacksburg in 2025. The university provided the contracts to The Roanoke Times in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
The game guarantee amounts are in line with what Tech paid out this season for games against Furman ($420,000) and Rhode Island ($500,000).
Virginia Tech also provided the contracts for their home-and-home series against Marshall (2023 and 2024), Ole Miss (2032 and 2037) and Alabama (2034 and 2035).
The game contract with Alabama calls for the home team to pay the visiting team $500,000 within 90 days after the game. The Marshall contract calls for the home team to pay the visiting team $400,000. There is no game guarantee in Tech’s contract with Ole Miss.
The other major difference in the Alabama and Ole Miss contracts relates to ticket allotment. The Alabama contract stipulates that the visiting team will be allotted 5,000 tickets (at face value) for sale while the Ole Miss contract allots the visiting team 500 complimentary tickets to distribute at its discretion.
For Tech’s home games against James Madison, North Alabama, Wofford and Marshall, the university is giving each visiting school 300 complimentary tickets, and 3,000 tickets for sale (if requested). The visiting team’s band, cheerleaders and mascots are admitted without charge.
Virginia Tech’s non-conference schedule is set through 2030.
