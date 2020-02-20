BLACKSBURG — The first triple-overtime game in Cassell Coliseum history did not end the way the Virginia Tech men's basketball team wanted.
Miami outscored the Hokies 12-5 in the final overtime period and came away with a 102-95 win late Wednesday night.
"It was just a rough ending," said Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds. "Nobody expects to play a three-overtime game on a Wednesday night. It was just tough.
"It was exhausting. Fun environment. Exhausting game. We just got outworked in the end."
The Hokies (15-11, 6-9 ACC) fell to 1-2 in overtime games this season, including a double-overtime home win over North Carolina last month and an overtime home loss to Boston College this month.
"We fought our tails back into the game, and we kept fighting for three extra quarters and didn't come out with a win, so that's a tough one to swallow," said Tech freshman Jalen Cone, who had 20 points and four 3-pointers off the bench.
"Hate to lose it," Tech coach Mike Young said.
It was only the fourth triple-overtime game in the Hokies' history, and the first for the team since a loss at West Virginia in the 1982-83 season.
"When you're in the game and that game's going, you get so much adrenaline rush," Cone said. "Three overtimes, big-time moments like that, you just play. Of course, after, you're going to feel the drain."
It was the first triple-OT game that Miami (14-12, 6-10) had ever played.
Tech never led in the final overtime period.
"It was a well-fought game," Nolley said. "Just a couple possessions we got outworked, put ourselves in bad situations. Not being where we're supposed to be on defense caused us to get in foul trouble."
Young wasn't happy with his team's defense in the first half. Miami led 41-32 at halftime.
Miami led 44-32 with 19:36 left in the second half, but the Hokies rallied to grab a 62-59 lead on Cone's 3-pointer with 7:42 left in regulation.
Tech outscored Miami 45-36 in the second half.
"We fought. We guarded," Cone said. "That second half, we got some stops."
Tech had also erased a 12-point second-half deficit in its double-OT win over North Carolina last month.
Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford credited Wednesday's second-half comeback to "the belief we had in each other."
"We just told each other to keep fighting," Radford said. "We've been down 12 before."
Radford had 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, when he was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
What did Nolley credit for the second-half comeback?
"Him," said Nolley, referring to Radford. "He did all the work. He played defense. He got crucial points."
Radford, who played 51 minutes, was 10 of 21 from the field in the game. He also snared 10 rebounds, recording his third career double-double.
"He's turning into a terrific player — just so aggressive," Young said. "His game is going to continue to expand as he moves along here. He's becoming a great, great player."
Nolley scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, when he was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Nolley, who played 39 minutes, had his third career double-double.
"I don't focus on points and rebounds. I just try to do what I'm supposed to do — keep my man from getting the rebound and get the rebound and get another possession for our team," Nolley said.
Nolley was just 4 of 21 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. He has made just nine 3-pointers in the past seven games combined.
"He's playing very, very well," Young said. "He's giving us everything he has. … His shot selection was very good. Just didn't get shots down that we expect him to get down."
Cone's 20 points were a career high. He was 4 of 9 from 3-point range.
"Now that the season's going on, coaches are getting a feel for me and having a lot of trust in me," said Cone, who played 36 minutes. "So when big-time moments come, I … try to knock down shots and take the right shots for our team."
Tech point guard Wabissa Bede had eight points and six assists in 48 minutes.
Miami freshman guard Isaiah Wong had only four points in the first half but finished with 27 points. He was 14 of 14 from the free-throw line.
The Hokies hurt themselves with seven turnovers in the first half but did not commit another turnover until there was 1:22 left in the third overtime.
"That's pretty remarkable," Young said.
Tech was 24 of 28 from the free-throw line but shot just 36% from the field, including 30% (9 of 30) from 3-point range.
Young said the Hurricanes' length was a problem.
"They did a nice job of contesting shots and keeping us in front," Young said.
Miami coach Jim Larranaga said his formerly injury-plagued team's improved health aided the Hurricanes' defense.
"We now have nine guys, and we can rotate them," Larranaga said. "We're healthier and able to sustain effort longer."
The Hokies can't let the loss linger in their minds. A visit to sixth-ranked Duke looms on Saturday.
"A loss is a loss, no matter if we lose in two halves or 10 overtimes," Nolley said. "We're going to bounce back next game."
"We know what's ahead of us," Radford said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.