Amanda Hollandsworth has taken the first step on the path toward her LPGA dream.
Now it’s on to step two.
The former Floyd County High School and Virginia Tech golfer has advanced from Stage I of LPGA Q-School to Stage II, thanks to her performance in a tournament last weekend in California.
“It’s very exciting,” Hollandsworth said this week in a phone interview from Floyd. “It was a lot of pressure on the last day. I definitely felt it. But it feels really good to make it through and to hopefully work on some of those mental lapses and work towards Stage II now.”
Q-School (short for Qualifying School), which has three stages, determines membership for both the LPGA Tour and the second-tier Symetra Tour.
“I just want to keep reaching towards the finish line and towards the ultimate goal, and that’s the LPGA card,” said Hollandsworth, who turned pro three months ago. “I don’t want to set my expectations low.”
The four-day Stage I tournament, which included 353 golfers, was held on two courses at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, and on one course at Shadow Ridge Golf Course in Palm Desert, California.
After shooting a 4-under 68 in last Friday’s second round, Hollandsworth was tied for ninth place with a two-day total of 5-under 139.
“That felt really cool, to kind of know that I can play with all these people,” she said.
She shot a 3-over 75 in Saturday’s third round. Hollandsworth was tied for 22nd after that round with a three-day total of 2-under 214. The field was cut to 151 golfers for Sunday’s final round.
“As it got closer to the cut and then making it, I guess I kind of became more aware in my head that there was a possibility [of making it]. It caused some timid swings,” she said. “I need to go back and reflect on what instances kind of caused that and then work on my mental game, maybe read a couple different books.”
She shot a 5-over 77 in Sunday’s final round. She finished the tournament in a tie for 57th place with a four-round total of 3-over 291. The top 96 players advanced to the Stage II tournament, which will be held in October at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida.
“I would’ve wanted to finish a little bit better, but overall I went out there and did what I was supposed to do, and that was to make it to Stage II,” she said. “Thinking about a number and where I have to be on the leaderboard just kind of got to me a little bit.”
The players advancing from Stage I will be joined in Florida by some golfers from the Symetra Tour and golfers outside of the top 150 on the LPGA Tour money list. Last year’s Stage II tournament featured 193 golfers.
The final stage of Q-School is called Q-Series, which consists of two tournaments that will be held in October and November at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
It has not yet been announced how many golfers will get to move on from Stage II to Q-Series; last year 40 advanced. Q-Series featured 102 golfers, including some more from the LPGA and Symetra tours.
Last year, the top 48 finishers in Q-Series earned LPGA membership. The rest of the Q-Series field made the Symetra Tour.
By advancing to Stage II, Hollandsworth is already assured of limited status on the Symetra Tour. But the better she does in Stage II and Q-Series, the higher on the priority list she will be to get into Symetra events.
Hollandsworth concluded her Hokies career in May with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA national championships.
She turned pro before competing in the U.S. Women’s Open in late May. She had earned a spot in the tournament by winning a sectional qualifier in April.
Hollandsworth did not make the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was held in Charleston, South Carolina. She had a two-round total of 11-over 153.
But she loved the experience nonetheless.
“I just felt like a little kid at Disney World,” she said. “A lot of memories that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.
“Being there and being around the big names kind of just gave me a little bit more of a sense that that was my passion and this is what I want to do.”
Hollandsworth will visit her swing coach in Maryland this weekend. In September, she will play in two National Women’s Golf Association mini-tour events to stay sharp for the Stage II tourney.
“It’s not going to get any easier from here,” she said of Stage II. “It’s all about who is the most prepared and who’s willing to fight till the end.”
