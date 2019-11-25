BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente loathes giving injury updates on a normal week.
With Tech taking a 15-game win streak to Charlottesville in a winner-take-all game for the ACC Coastal, you can guess what happened on Monday when he was asked about the status of injured wide receivers Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson.
“Everybody is doing awesome,” Fuente said with a smile. “They are all doing great, all doing great.”
Fuente was asked if that meant he expected them to play on Saturday and he responded by staring off into the distance.
Turner and Robisnon both left Saturday’s 28-0 win over Pittsburgh early with injuries.
Turner didn’t return to the game after taking a direct helmet-to-helmet hit on a short sweep off the right side of the line. The sophomore immediately brought both of his hands up to his helmet and was slow to get up.
The officials flagged Pittsburgh safety Paris Ford for targeting and he was ejected from the game after the play was confirmed on review.
Robinson’s last play was a punt return late in the third quarter, but it wasn’t immediately clear on the field what prevented him from coming back into the game.
Both receivers have been an important part of the offense as Tech has won six of its last seven games. Robinson had two catches for 74 yards and a 32-yard run on Saturday. The true freshman’s career-long 71-yard catch in the first quarter set up the Hokies first score.
Robinson recently took over as the team’s starting punt returner. He had four returns for 34 yards against Pittsburgh. He’s had two returns go for more than 20-yards since taking over the role. He’s second on the team this season with 644 all-purpose yards.
Turner had three catches for 30 yards with a touchdown before his night ended early. He also carried the ball four times for 18 yards. He has 26 catches for a team-high 408 yards this season and four touchdowns (one rushing). Turner missed a pair of games (Miami and Rhode Island) with a hamstring injury earlier this season.
