Former Virginia Tech star Michael Vick will be the subject of a two-part ESPN documentary on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

ESPN has announced the air dates for its two-part “30 for 30” documentary on former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick.

Part I will air at 9 p.m. on Jan. 30, with Part II airing at 9 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The film, directed by Stanley Nelson, will feature Vick’s high school career in Newport News; his Hokies career; his years with the Atlanta Falcons; his fall from grace; and his return to the NFL after his dogfighting-related prison stint.

“I was interested in placing Michael Vick’s life within larger historical narratives — narratives about race and sports, poverty and power, and about the criminal justice system,” Nelson said in an ESPN press release. “In the film, we get to see how Vick’s childhood affects the choices he makes, as well as how these larger social forces shape his trajectory.”

