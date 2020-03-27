Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects Virginia Tech tight end as an early to mid day three pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Kiper shared his thoughts with The Roanoke Times on Keene, who entered the draft with a year of eligibility left.
The draft expert has Keene ranked as the No. 6 tight end available in his latest position rankings, which were released on Tuesday.
Kiper’s top three tight ends were Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant and Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam. Kmet is the only tight end he gave a first round grade this year. He gave Keene a fourth round grade.
“I could see him in the fifth and sixth (round) making an awful lot of sense for somebody looking for a tight end who can compete as a blocker, catch the football and give you a little bit after the catch with his athleticism and speed,” Kiper said. “I thought he had a good year and I think the combine did solidify him as an early to mid day three guy.”
Tech’s pro day was canceled last week, but Keene got to workout in front of scouts at the combine where he ran a 4.71 40-yard dash. He had the best broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches) and 20-yard shuttle (4.19 seconds) among tight ends in attendance.
He was one of three tight ends (Josiah Deguara and Charlie Taumoepeau) asked by NFL teams to perform running back drills.
“The 4.71 at the combine at 253 pounds and 6-4 was a good time for him,” Kiper said.
Keene’s overall numbers weren’t flashy — he had 59 catches for 748 yards with eight touchdowns in three years — but Kiper thought he put enough on film to interest NFL teams, particularly his career average of 12.7 yards per catch.
“You see an athlete when he plays,” Kiper said. “He was a running back, he was a tight end and was a linebacker in high school. You think about this past year, 21 catches and five touchdowns. Three of those came against Miami, if you look at the Miami game he was phenomenal.”
The NFL draft is still scheduled for April 23-25. The public events previously planned to take place in Las Vegas for the draft have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but according to multiple reports the league remains committed to keeping the date.
