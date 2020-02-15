BLACKSBURG — The train is finally back on the tracks.
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team fended off Pittsburgh 67-57 at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday night to snap its five-game losing streak.
“It’s a big relief. Coming off a five-game losing streak, all you want to do is get back on track. The train was off the track for five games,” said redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford, who had eight points. “It feels great to get it back on there. We just have to keep it there.”
Virginia Tech (15-10, 6-8 ACC) led the entire second half.
The Hokies won for the first time since Jan. 22.
“We needed this,” said freshman reserve Jalen Cone, who had 12 points and four 3-pointers. “But throughout the whole thing, we did not lose faith. We did not lose hope. We stayed focused and knew we had to work.”
Tech junior forward P.J. Horne had a career-high 18 points and a career-best four 3-pointers. He scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 7.
“Knowing that my teammates trust me to shoot the ball, my confidence level, it just changed once I got out there,” said Horne, who was 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
The Hokies sank 12 3-pointers Saturday after averaging just 6.8 3-pointers during the skid. They had not made more than eight 3-pointers in any game of the slide.
“Guys [have] just been in the gym working, getting up shots,” said Cone, who was 4 of 5 from 3-point territory. “We [weren’t] hitting, so guys knew we had to start hitting one day. And today was the day.
“We knew when they played the zone, we move the ball fast, there [were] going to be openings to get off a shot.”
The Hokies had not played a game since last weekend, thanks to a midweek bye.
“The rest played a big part [in the win],” Radford said.
Down 13-10, the Hokies went on a 20-3 run to build a 30-16 cushion with 4:25 left in the half. They sank four 3-pointers in the run. Tech led the rest of the way.
“We brought more energy first half. We had a great start,” Cone said. “Some of the previous games, watching film, we kind of had a little bit of a slow start. And we weren’t fighting, either. But today we brought the fight. Pitt is known for that dog mentality and having a tough team, so we knew if we wanted to come out with this win, we had to play tough.”
Pitt (15-11, 6-9) was just 5 of 21 from 3-point range (23.8%).
“We were exceptional defensively,” Tech coach Mike Young said.
The Panthers shot only 35% from the field, including 26.9% in the first half.
“We played physical. We played tough,” Cone said. “In the past few games, we haven’t been doing that.”
It must have been a physical game — there was dried blood on the front of Radford’s jersey.
“I just saw it. I don’t know where this comes from,” Radford said.
The Hokies had 21 assists on their 25 baskets. They had not had more than 14 assists in any game of the skid.
Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II had seven points, a team-high six assists and a game-high 12 rebounds.
“We have to have him play with a greater level of physicality. He did that,” Young said.
Virginia Tech freshman reserve John Ojiako played just 14 minutes but tied his career high with nine rebounds.
“He’s coming into his own,” Horne said.
Leading 34-25 early in the second half, Tech went on a 10-0 run to build a 44-25 lead with 16:28 left. Cone capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Pitt cut the lead to 59-53, but Horne answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 62-53 with 3:06 to go.
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored to cut the deficit to 62-55, but Horne answered with another 3-pointer for a 65-55 cushion with 2:40 left.
“My mentality is to keep fighting,” Horne said. “You’re going to throw a punch, they’re going to throw a punch. But at the end of the day, you’ve just got to keep fighting.”
Tech was 7 of 14 from 3-point range in the second half.
