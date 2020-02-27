Women’s Basketball
Thursday
Duke at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Duke 17-10, 11-5 ACC; Virginia Tech 20-7, 10-6.
Notes: This is Tech’s home finale; the Hokies visit nationally ranked Louisville on Sunday. … Duke, which won at nationally ranked North Carolina State on Monday, is in third place in the ACC. Virginia Tech, coming off a home loss to Virginia on Sunday, is tied for fourth with Florida State and Boston College. The top four seeds will get double byes in the ACC tournament. … Aisha Sheppard broke the Tech single-season record for 3-pointers Sunday. She now has 81, eclipsing the 80 that Dara Mabrey sank last year. … Sheppard averages 15.7 points. The junior guard needs 17 points to reach 1,000 career points. … Duke has won eight of its last nine games, including the past six. … Haley Gorecki averages 18.3 points for Duke. She is averaging 23.7 points in her three career games against Tech. She sank seven 3-pointers in Duke’s 2018 visit to Tech, breaking the Cassell women’s record. Her Cassell record fell Sunday when Sheppard made eight 3-pointers. … Gorecki leads the ACC with 153 made free throws.… Tech lost at Duke 72-67 in overtime on Jan. 12. … Duke has won 25 of the last 26 meetings in the series, with the lone Tech win in that span coming last year at Duke. … Tech’s lone home win over Duke came back in 1981. … Tech and Duke were both projected to make the NCAA tournament as No. 7 seeds in ESPN’s latest “bracketology” on Tuesday.
— Mark Berman
