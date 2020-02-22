Men’s basketball
Saturday
Virginia Tech at No. 6 Duke
8 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Records: Virginia Tech 15-11, 6-9 ACC; Duke 22-4, 12-3
Last meeting: Duke won 77-63 at Virginia Tech on Dec. 6, 2019.
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (17.3 ppg), C P.J. Horne (7.3 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.4 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.5 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (10.2 ppg).
Duke probable starters: F Matthew Hurt (10.3 ppg), C Vernon Carey Jr. (18.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg), G Tre Jones (15.8 ppg), G Cassius Stanley (12.0 ppg), G Jordan Goldwire (4.7 ppg).
Notes: Carey ranks second among Division I freshmen with 13 double-doubles. He leads the ACC in field-goal percentage (58.4%) … Carey is averaging 20.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in the last seven games. … Jones is the only player ranked among the top 10 in the ACC in scoring, assists, steals, field-goal percentage and assist-turnover ratio. … The Blue Devils lead the ACC in scoring offense, (82.4 ppg) scoring margin (outscoring foes by 15.7 ppg), field-goal percentage (47.9%), 3-point field-goal percentage defense (29.3%) and blocks (5.8 bpg). … The Blue Devils have won a school-record five ACC games by at least 30 points this season. … Tech is 1-20 all-time at Cameron. … Tech was just 5 of 20 from 3-point range in the first meeting.
