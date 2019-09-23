BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente made his point with one word.
On Monday, Fuente was asked if quarterback Ryan Willis needed to do a better job of protecting himself after taking violent hits he could have easily avoided each of the last two games.
“Lots,” Fuente said stretching the word out for several seconds.
Coming off the bye week, Willis said he feels good and is “ready to go Friday night” when Tech hosts Duke at Lane Stadium, but Fuente’s concerns are well-founded.
Old Dominion defensive end Marcus Haynes ripped the ball loose from Willis on Sept. 7 by dropping him right on his head and neck at the end of a 13-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Willis was already well past the first down marker when Haynes brought him down.
Willis was shaken up again scrambling for a 5-yard gain a week later. Willis tried to dive forward on the play and took a direct hit from Furman defensive back Travis Blackshear’s helmet under his rib protector.
Tech’s offense would have faced the same third-and-short if Willis had slid before getting the wind knocked out of him.
“It’s hard in the moment, but I need to be smarter and protect myself,” Willis said on Monday. “It’s a long season and we’re only three weeks in. We’ve got 12 weeks, so it’s just self-preservation. I need to know when to go down and not fight for those two or three extra yards that probably won’t mean the whole world at the end of the day. I’ve just got to take care of my body. There’s only so much tread on the tires.”
Willis added plenty of miles last year when he was battered around in losses to Boston College and Miami.
Boston College didn’t have a sack against Tech last season, but Willis was briefly knocked out of the game on a failed blitz pickup in the first half. He also missed a series of plays late in the game after taking a late hit out of bounds (the hit was flagged for a personal foul).
Willis was also on the receiving end of a personal foul against Miami. The teams had to be separated after defensive lineman Demetrius Jackson lowered his shoulder into the back of an unsuspecting Willis. The Hurricanes also sacked Willis four times in the win.
“I mean, they’re big hits,” former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kyle Chung said last year. “He gets right back up and goes to the next play. It’s pretty impressive. I think as a team, we see that and kind of rally around it. He brings an element of toughness to the table and that’s contagious throughout the team. So it’s a good deal.”
Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen knows that toughness is baked into Willis’ DNA — “that’s part of the downfall of his competitiveness” — but would like his quarterback to be smarter about when to display it.
“He’s got to be smarter,” Cornelsen said. “He knows that. If it’s third and one to win the game, or last play of the game on the goal line, and he knows that he’s going to go get it. He’s got to be smarter, particularly on early downs or when we have gotten the first down. Those are the times that it should be easier to get down quicker, get out of bounds or throw it away, whatever it should be.”
Fuente ties it into the other recent discussions the staff had with Willis about making smarter decisions with the football after turning it over five times (four interceptions) in the first three games of the season.
“That position is difficult enough,” Fuente said expanding on his initial one-word response. “You don’t have to add anything. Both being diligent with the football and his own body is important. We have to continue help him understand that part, making the right reads and going the right place with the ball will sort of help those things, but we would like for him to be more careful, yes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.