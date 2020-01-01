CHARLOTTE — The chaotic finish in the Belk Bowl left some Virginia Tech fans frustrated with the Belk Bowl officiating crew.
Kentucky converted two fourth down attempts in the final minutes of the game to escape Bank of America Stadium with a 37-30 win.
Tech fans wanted officials to take a longer look at the second of those conversions. The call in question came with Kentucky facing a fourth-and-one at Tech’s 26-yard line trailing 30-24 and 1:01 left on the clock.
After a timeout, Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden ran a draw right at the middle of Tech’s defensive line. Bowden put his head down and collided with linebacker Alan Tisdale at the first down marker.Bowden fell forward as the Hokies swarmed to the ball.
When the officials blew the play dead, the ball was actually in Tisdale’s hands. He jumped up and a few Tech players even celebrated what they thought was a forced fumble.
The referees didn’t agree.
They started moving the chains as the head official announced on the public address system that Bowden’s forward progress was stopped before the ball came loose. Tech safety Chamarri Conner implored coaches from the field to stop the clock with one of their two timeouts and get officials to take a second look at the play.
Fans on social media did the same thing.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente offered a straightforward explanation for saving both his timeouts in his post-game press conference.
“They review all that stuff,” Fuente said. “The whole taking a challenge flag timeout deal in college football, they're reviewing it. The guy tells me that they reviewed it and it's been confirmed, don't waste your timeout. They said it was it stopped forward progress or whatever it was, but he said don't even don't waste it.”
The ESPN broadcast replayed the sequence once, but didn’t show a closeup view of it. It was impossible to tell from the angle when the ball came loose. The nearest side judge waived the play dead did after the fumble, but one of the other officials could have called it dead before that.
Kentucky scored three players later with Bowden hitting Josh Ali for a 13-yard touchdown.
After the game, Tech coaches pointed to their own defensive struggles not the officiating as the issue on the game’s final drive.
“We had some opportunities to make some stops,” Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “We had some opportunities. I saw a couple of plays that we make contact, and the guy falls forward for two or three yards. I mean, you get down the stretch like that and every blade of grass is critical, every yard is critical. That’s where we’ve got to just have that kind of killer instinct to go finish some things off a little bit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.