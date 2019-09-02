BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente calmly laid into the NCAA on Monday for the way it handled the Brock Hoffman situation.
The NCAA handed down a final decision on the Coastal Carolina transfer’s waiver appeal (based on the timing of his decision) for immediate eligibility last week ahead of Tech’s opener at Boston College.
“The process to say that it’s disappointing would be an understatement,” Fuente said.
Hoffman decided to transfer to Virginia Tech after his sophomore year to help care for his mother in Statesville, North Carolina. She had surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017.
The NCAA requires non-graduate transfers to sit out a year if they go to another FBS school unless a waiver is granted.
Hoffman’s situation seemed like a text-book case for a medical hardship waiver involving an immediate family member. The lineman cut his commute home in half by transferring to Tech, which allowed him to travel him eight time during his first 12 weeks on campus.
“He’s a kid who did not quit on his football team,” Fuente said. “He did not leave them in the middle of the year. He did not leave them right at the beginning of the year when some people have. In my estimation he went about this thing the right way and was penalized for it. I think that’s unfortunate.”
Fuente disagreed with the NCAA’s decision to deny Hoffman eligibility for the 2019 season, but much of his frustration over the situation stems from how the Hoffman’s were treated during the five-month long ordeal.
The NCAA first denied the waiver because they thought Stephanie Hoffman’s condition was improving. She had to provide detailed documentation — from four different doctors — detailing the lingering side effects she suffers (facial paralysis, hearing loss and impaired eyesight).
Over the summer, the NCAA wanted to know why she didn’t retire after the initial diagnosis and surgery, which required the family to provide financial and insurance documents to the appeals committee.
“What we put that family through or what the NCAA put that family through in terms of requesting information, you know, chasing their tail, for lack of a better term, constantly,” Fuente said. “Every time provided feedback, requesting new and different information, every time the family put in everything they can to provide that information. Then, again requesting different subjects and different questions, and ultimately having it come down to the timing of his decision to leave is pretty disappointing.”
Fuente praised Hoffman’s parents, who worked tirelessly to get Tech’s compliance department everything it needed, for how they handled themselves throughout the process.
He also detailed how unflappable Brock throughout fall camp with his playing status in doubt.
Hoffman spent August taking reps alongside Zachariah Hoyt with the first-team offensive line. After the decision was handed down, he transitioned to the scout team.
“Things didn’t go Brock’s way, and you know what he did? He showed up and he went down there and he ran the scout team, and he busted his tail doing that, and he had to (weight lift) with our developmental group. You know what he did? He led that freshman group in their developmental lift,” Fuente said. “This is a guy that doesn’t let other people determine his attitude or his effort, and I think that’s admirable, and I think we could all learn a lesson from Brock.”
