Dematrius Davis, a quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class who verbally committed to Virginia Tech last November, announced on Twitter on Wednesday he is decommitting from Tech.
But the Texas native tweeted he will still be taking an official recruiting visit to Tech.
"I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my family," he tweeted.
Davis, who also tweeted "no love lost," is rated the No. 4 dual-threat QB in the high school graduating class of 2021 by ESPN. He is rated the No. 216 player overall in that class by ESPN.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Davis attends North Shore High School outside of Houston. He announced a top five of Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech last September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.