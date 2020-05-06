Davis

Dematrius Davis posted this recruiting graphic from Virginia Tech last week. He decommitted from Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Dematrius Davis, a quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class who verbally committed to Virginia Tech last November, announced on Twitter on Wednesday he is decommitting from Tech.

But the Texas native tweeted he will still be taking an official recruiting visit to Tech.

"I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my family," he tweeted.

Davis, who also tweeted "no love lost," is rated the No. 4 dual-threat QB in the high school graduating class of 2021 by ESPN. He is rated the No. 216 player overall in that class by ESPN.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Davis attends North Shore High School outside of Houston. He announced a top five of Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech last September.

