Wednesday

Delaware State at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Delaware State 0-4; Virginia Tech 4-0

Notes: The Hornets of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference have lost to Rider (81-54); at Manhattan (85-74); at Georgia (100-66); and to Long Island (92-84). … Eric Skeeters is in his second season at the helm of the Hornets. He was an assistant on the UMBC team that knocked off Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. He has also been an assistant under Seth Greenberg at Virginia Tech. … Tech’s Landers Nolley, the ACC freshman of the week, averages 22.8 points. He is the second-leading scorer among the nation’s freshmen, trailing only Cole Anthony of North Carolina (27.3 ppg). Anthony and Nolley also rank 1-2 in scoring among all players in the ACC. … John Crosby averages 20.0 points for the Hornets. … These teams last met in December 1994. … Delaware State is the second of three MEAC teams on Tech’s home nonleague schedule. … This is Tech’s final game before next week’s Maui Invitational.

— Mark Berman

