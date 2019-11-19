Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
Delaware State at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Delaware State 0-4; Virginia Tech 4-0
Notes: The Hornets of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference have lost to Rider (81-54); at Manhattan (85-74); at Georgia (100-66); and to Long Island (92-84). … Eric Skeeters is in his second season at the helm of the Hornets. He was an assistant on the UMBC team that knocked off Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. He has also been an assistant under Seth Greenberg at Virginia Tech. … Tech’s Landers Nolley, the ACC freshman of the week, averages 22.8 points. He is the second-leading scorer among the nation’s freshmen, trailing only Cole Anthony of North Carolina (27.3 ppg). Anthony and Nolley also rank 1-2 in scoring among all players in the ACC. … John Crosby averages 20.0 points for the Hornets. … These teams last met in December 1994. … Delaware State is the second of three MEAC teams on Tech’s home nonleague schedule. … This is Tech’s final game before next week’s Maui Invitational.
— Mark Berman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.