Sunday

Davidson at Virginia Tech

5 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Davidson 4-1; Virginia Tech 4-0

Notes: Atlantic 10 member Davidson owns wins over Georgetown, UC Irvine, Kansas City and Western Carolina. Its lone loss came at Drexel. … Davidson made a school-record 14 3-pointers in Wednesday's 101-51 rout of Western Carolina. The 101 points were the most the team has scored since 2002. … Suzi-Rose Deegan averages 15.0 points for the Wildcats, while Aisha Sheppard averages 19.0 points for Tech. … Davidson went 17-15 last year. … Tech is shooting 52 percent from the field. … This will be the teams' first meeting since 2004. … This will be one of three sporting events at Virginia Tech on Sunday. The volleyball team will host Wake Forest at Cassell at noon, while the men's soccer team will host New Hampshire in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Thompson Field at 4 p.m.

