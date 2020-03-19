VTYoung

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young has added a third member of his 2019-20 recruiting class.

David N'Guessan, a senior power forward at Mount Zion Prep in Maryland, has verbally committed to the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound N'Guessan, who is a native of the Netherlands, announced his commitment on Twitter on Thursday.

He will fill the scholarship that became available when forward Landers Nolley II entered the transfer portal Monday.

Mount Zion Prep coach Rodrick Harrison said N'Guessan played both power forward and small forward for his team.

"He's 6-foot-9 but has guard skills — out of this world," Harrison said Thursday. "He can pass with both hands. He can drive downhill. He can actually beat guards off the dribble.

"He can shoot 3s. He can score inside. … He's facing the rim probably 70% of the time [at Mount Zion Prep], but he can post [up].

"He's a nightmare at the 4 [power forward]. Most 4-men don't move like him. … He's super skilled."

Tech offered N'Guessan a scholarship last December. He visited Tech last month.

He has also tweeted about receiving scholarship offers from Virginia Commonwealth, St. Joseph's, Washington State, DePaul, East Tennessee State and George Mason, among others.

Harrison said Dayton, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Boston College were also interested in him.

This was N'Guessan's second year at Mount Zion Prep after transferring from a school in Texas.

N'Guessan joins fall signees Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox in Tech coach Mike Young's 2019-20 recruiting class. ESPN rates Bamisile the No. 66 high school senior in the country and Maddox the No. 94 high school senior. Both are guards.

N'Guessan's older brother Lucas started at center for Southern Conference champ ETSU this year.

