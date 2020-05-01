Former Virginia Tech men's basketball player David Jackson is returning to his old role as the strength and conditioning coach for the Tech men's basketball team.
Hokies coach Mike Young announced Friday that Jackson is joining his staff as the assistant athletic director of strength and conditioning.
Jackson worked for Tech for 12 years before leaving last spring. He was among the Buzz Williams staff members who departed with Williams for Texas A&M. Jackson became the director of sports performance for A&M men's basketball.
Jackson succeeds David Land, who left Tech last month to become the director of strength and conditioning for the Iowa State men's basketball team. Land had followed Young last year from Wofford to Tech.
