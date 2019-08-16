Highly touted recruit Darius Maddox verbally committed to the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program Friday.
Maddox said Friday in a phone interview that he picked the Hokies over Seton Hall, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson, among others.
“Virginia Tech really stuck out,” he said. “I was real comfortable with everything there and what they were telling me.”
ESPN rates Maddox the No. 99 player in the nation in the class of 2020 and the No. 24 off-guard in the class.
“I love scoring from the mid-range and taking my guy off the dribble, and I’m working right now on expanding my 3-ball,” he said.
Maddox took an official visit to Virginia Tech earlier this week; he had taken an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech last year. He said he has also visited Seton Hall, Syracuse, Virginia and VCU, among others.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Maddox, who has lived in Bowie, Maryland, since he was 9 years old, has transferred from St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County for his senior year of high school.
Why did he decide to play for Oak Hill?
“I’m starting to get more and more serious about the game and I realized if this is what it takes for me to get to where I want to be, then I can definitely miss out on some parties and hanging out,” he said.
Oak Hill coach Steve Smith has already seen Maddox play, both in spring workouts at Oak Hill and on the AAU circuit this summer with the Washington-based Team Durant squad.
Smith said Maddox will be a perfect fit with the style of play of Tech’s new coach, ex-Wofford coach Mike Young,
“Darrius is a really talented player offensively,” Smith said. “He can shoot off the catch. He can shoot it off the dribble. He’s got great 3-point range, which I’m sure is one of the things Virginia Tech coaches like. If they play the style that they played at Wofford, they’ll allow those shooters to take shots. He’ll thrive in an offense like that because he’s a big-time 3-point shooter.
“He’s ready [for Tech] skill-wise. He’s going to have to get physically stronger, and we’ve got a great weight program here, ... similar to a college program. I think that’s one of the things he liked about our school -- and the fact that he can get in the gym seven days a week here, whether we’re working out with him or he’s on his own. Our gym opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 8:30 on a school night and closes at 10, 11 on the weekend.
"He can be a great defender because he’s really long. He rebounds his position well because he’s got size and he’s long. He’s got a great feel for the game.”
Assistants Antwon Jackson and Chester Frazier have only been at Tech since April. But Maddox said Jackson and Frazier had already been recruiting him when they were at their former schools. Jackson had been at Cincinnati, and Frazier was at Kansas State.
Maddox said he also had a good relationship with Hokies assistant Christian Webster, who had also been at Tech under former coach Buzz Williams.
Maddox becomes the second member of the ESPN top 100 for the class of 2020 to pick the Hokies, joining Monacan’s Joe Bamisile.