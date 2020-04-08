Virginia Tech landed one of the most highly sought after recruits in Texas on Sunday night when four-star receiver Latrell Neville verbally committed to the school.
According to 247 Sports, Neville has 44 scholarship offers, but his coaches at Hightower High School outside of Houston, Texas believe the actual number to be even higher than that. The list of heavy-hitters recruiting Neville include LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Hightower receivers coach Michael Carter said the Hokies established a “legit, honest relationship” with Neville, which helped them reel him in, but his recent pledge probably won’t scare off the competition on the recruiting trail in the coming months.
Neville has been garnered all this attention while only showing a fraction of his true potential on the field. Hightower coaches expect that to change when football (hopefully) returns this fall.
“We aren’t just expecting big things, but an enormous, huge senior season,” Carter said.
Earning his way
When Neville transferred from Willowridge to Hightower in July, he was enrolling at his third high school in three years. Hightower coach Joseph Sam heard whispers that Neville had moved into the school’s attendance zone from his players, but it wasn’t until two weeks before fall camp when the receiver walked into his office.
“We started him with the twos and made him earn his way,” Sam said. “It doesn’t take a kid like that long to work his way with the ones, but we wanted to show him and everyone else in our program you have to earn your way around here.”
Neville had more than 700 all-purpose yards for Willowridge as a sophomore and already had more than 30 scholarship offers when he transferred. He fit the part physically as well at 6-foot-3, 195-pounds with athleticism and speed to match. Film of the receiver showed his raw talent, but also highlighted the weaknesses in his game.
“They [Willowridge] did a good job of using him in different spots, but like most receivers coming out of high school he wasn’t asked to run very technical routes,” Carter said. “We immediately started in the summer crafting and turning him into a receiver, not just an athlete where you get him the ball in space or a jump ball kid. We really wanted to make him a true receiver.”
Sam echoed those thoughts.
“I honestly think he was a novice at receiver, which is dangerously scary,” Sam said.
Neville bought in right away and while he was frustrated at times with his lack of production over the course of the season — he had 30 catches for 276 yards with two touchdowns — it wasn’t directed at the coaching staff or his teammates.
“It’s not something that happens over night,” Carter said. “It’s over time, rep after rep, practice after practice. That’s what makes Latrell so great is his hunger and desire to want to be great. He doesn’t want to just rely on the fact that he’s big, tall and fast. He really wants to be a complete wide receiver.”
It didn’t help that Neville needed time to shed off weight he gained over the summer after some colleges recruiting him wanted him to get bigger. Sam and Carter told Neville to not worry about any of that.
“You don’t have to live up to anybody else’s expectations,” Carter said. “The reason why you have all these scholarship offers is because you are a great football player. Go back to having fun.”
Neville started to make strides in the later part of the season. Sam pointed to the season-long 50-yard catch Neville made in a 23-20 win over Angleton and his two-touchdown performance in a 33-7 win over Ball as evidence the receiver was feeling comfortable in the offense.
“We told him you got to take one step back to take two steps forward and he’s blossomed,” Sam said. “I’m kind of mad that this kind of coronavirus has slowed us down, I was really looking forward to his progression going into spring ball.”
Those improvements were on display during offseason workouts before the coronavirus shut schools down in Texas.
“It’s night and day the type of route he's doing,” Carter said. “The separation he’s creating, his body control now, him coming in and out of his routes, him being decisive in what he’s doing, him attacking DB’s toes, all those things – his body lean, his leverage, how low he’s getting his body coming out of breaks — you can see all that developing.”
Blacksburg bound
Neville’s decision is a continuing sign that Virginia Tech remains serious about its recruiting efforts in the state of Texas.
The receiver is Tech’s second four-star recruit in the class, and the other is fellow Texas Dematrius Davis, a four-star quarterback that kickstarted the #TX2VT movement when he verbally committed to the Hokies in Nov. 2019. Davis is the No. 6 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class out of North Shore High School.
“Justin Fuente has brought offenses that do throw the ball around a little more (to Tech), and I’d love to see Latrell be a part of it,” Carter said.
Carter acted as a sounding board for Neville during the recruiting process, and knew Virginia Tech was a serious contender as the receiver started narrowing down his options.
“As a former player myself, I want to give him everything I can about the recruiting process game and how it works,” Carter said. “It can be taxing on kids. You got people pulling you everywhere. Everyone wants a piece of you. You got to determine who is legit about the relationship they are trying to build with you — am I just another number to them?”
Carter’s main advice for Neville was to wait until he was absolutely sure about the decision before verbally committing.
“We didn’t want a situation where he was decommitting three weeks later or a month later, as a staff we really harped on making sure you are solid in the decision you make,” Carter said.
Carter hopes the decision takes the pressure off Neville once players are allowed back on the field.
“He played with that weight on him (in the fall),” Carter said. “Hopefully he can kind of shut this recruiting process down where he’s not fielding as many calls and not worrying about making others happy. He seems really solid in the decision. He wants to write his own story and start something new.”
