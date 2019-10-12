BLACKSBURG — Damon Hazelton wore green nail polish Saturday.
“Green means go,” Hazelton said. “It’s like, ‘Go time.’”
The fourth-year junior receiver certainly helped the Virginia Tech football team go on Saturday.
Hazelton had five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the Hokies’ 34-17 win over FCS lightweight Rhode Island at Lane Stadium.
This was only the third game of the season for Hazelton, who missed his team’s first three games with a hamstring injury. The 2018 All-ACC second-team pick had only one catch in each of the previous two games.
“I think he’s getting there [to where he was last year]. I’m not ready to say that he’s there,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I’m certainly not going to be critical of Damon. He hasn’t practiced a lot and we’re trying to work him back in.
“But we certainly needed him today. We basically had four healthy scholarship receivers today. So we certainly needed him to be good. And he was.”
Hazelton made his season debut in the Sept. 27 loss to Duke. He had a 72-yard touchdown catch in that game.
He had a 29-yard catch on Tech’s game-winning drive at Miami last weekend.
On Saturday, quarterback Hendon Hooker threw the ball Hazelton’s way 15 times.
“It’s all a matter of opportunity,” Hazelton said. “I feel great. I wouldn’t say I’m not at the level that I was at. I think it’s just the way things have played out this season. … The Duke game, we didn’t throw the ball much. And then last week, the tight ends were on fire.
“It’s just the way the chips fall on game day.”
Saturday marked the first time in the Ball State transfer’s college career that he had two TD catches in one game.
Hooker teamed with Hazelton on a 9-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 10-0 late in the first quarter.
On Tech’s next possession, Hazelton hauled in a pass on the right sideline, stiff-armed a few defenders and sprinted to the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown reception to extend the lead to 17-3 with 9:46 left in the second quarter.
“It’s just instincts,” he said of his second TD catch. “Coach has been telling me before the play, ‘We’re going to throw it out there quick.’ He’s just saying, ‘Shoot up the field. You’re a big guy, they’re going to bounce off you.’”
The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Hazelton had 51 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hokies last season.
“He’s almost like a tight end out there — just a big receiver, powerful,” Tech tight end Dalton Keene said. “When you get the ball in his hand, he’s going to break a couple tackles, like you saw out there today. That’s something that we need. He’s just an explosive player and he’s hard to bring down.”
Hazelton could have had an even bigger game Saturday. But he could not haul in several passes, including one drop that ruined what could have been a 71-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
“I’m trying not to be too hard on myself about that because I would like to have that play back,” he said. “I left a lot of plays out there on the field.”
“He knows he had an opportunity to be really, really good and have a special night,” Fuente said. “But that’s part of the process. He is coming along. I think he’s feeling more comfortable. Getting in more game shape certainly helps.”
Hazelton is still developing a rhythm with Hooker, who was making only his second start.
“Go back into the lab with Hendon and get better timing, better chemistry,” Hazelton said.
“I’ve got to do a better job of locating the ball quicker. Sometimes I take too many steps down the field before I turn back and look for the ball. So I’ve got to work on that. … We’ve just got to get on the same page.”
Rhode Island (1-5), which is 0-3 in Colonial Athletic Association play this year, funds only 58 scholarships — less than the FCS maximum of 63. The FBS maximum is 85 scholarships.
And yet Tech (4-2) led the Rams by just seven points entering the fourth quarter.
“Being young, we’re still trying to learn and figure out how to put teams away,” Hazelton said. “Coach says [it’s about] developing a killer instinct. And I think we’re still working on that. But at the end of the day, we won. And that’s ultimately the goal.”
