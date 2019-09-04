ESPN announced Wednesday that Cox cable has reached an agreement with Disney to carry the ACC Network.
Cox has customers in Roanoke and Roanoke County.
The ACC Network debuted on Aug. 22. The TV channel aired five football games involving ACC teams last week, including the season openers of both Virginia Tech and Virginia.
The ESPN-owned channel will televise Virginia's game with William and Mary on Friday, as well as UVa and Virginia Tech games on Sept. 14.
The deal means Cox customers will not only be able to watch the ACC Network on their TV sets but also via the ESPN app.
The agreement also means Cox customers will be able to watch ACC Network Extra games on ESPN.com or via the ESPN app.
Cox has not yet announced a channel number for the ACC Network, nor what tier a customer must have in order to get the ACC Network as part of his or her package.
The ACC Network still does not have a deal with Comcast cable (Xfinity).
