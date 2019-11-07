VT logo (copy)

Men’s basketball

Friday

Coppin State at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Records: Coppin State 0-1; Virginia Tech 1-0.

Notes: This is the home opener for Virginia Tech, which launched the season Tuesday with a win at Clemson. Tech redshirt freshman forward Landers Nolley scored 30 points in his college debut Tuesday. It was the fourth-best scoring output ever by an ACC freshman in his college debut, trailing only Cole Anthony, who had 34 points for North Carolina on Wednesday; R.J. Barrett, who had 33 points in his Duke debut last year; and J.J. Hickson, who had 31 points in his N.C. State debut in 2007. … Nolley’s 30 points were the most by a Tech freshman in any game since Jalen Hudson scored 32 against Wake Forest in the 2015 ACC Tournament. … Nolley was 12 of 23 from the field — the most field-goal attempts by a Hokie in a game since 2013. … Tech used nine players at Clemson — two juniors, one sophomore, two redshirt freshmen and four freshmen. … Virginia Tech will raise its 2019 NCAA Tournament banner before this game. … This is the teams’ first meeting in 13 years. But Hokies coach Mike Young led Wofford to a win over Coppin State last year. … The Eagles opened with a 91-84 home loss to Rider. Kamar McKnight had 24 points for Coppin State in that game, while Dejuan Clayton had 17 points and Aaron Robinson had 15 points. Clayton is the team’s lone returning starter. … Coppin State was 8-25 overall and 7-9 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference last year. … The Eagles have been picked seventh in the MEAC’s preseason poll. … Coppin State is steered by former Maryland star Juan Dixon.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

