St. Mary’s Ryken safety William Johnson thought Virginia Tech was the right school for him eight months ago. He came to the same conclusion again on Tuesday when he verbally committed to the Hokies.
The 2021 defender was days away from making the same announcement back in August when defensive coordinator Bud Foster revealed he was stepping down after the 2019 season.
“I was going to commit to be honest with you because of what he’s done and how many people he’s put into the league and everything,” Johnson told The Roanoke Times in a phone interview on Wednesday. “It bummed me out, so I obviously extended my recruiting process.”
Johnson liked Tech’s close proximity to his family in Leonardtown, Maryland, strong academic programs and athletic facilities, but he didn’t want to make a decision without knowing who would replace Foster.
It was time
Foster’s departure canceled out the head start Tech had recruiting Johnson. The Hokies offered Johnson after seeing him in person at a satellite camp they hosted at Bowie State University in June 2019 and were one of Johnson’s first power five offers.
A strong junior season playing wide receiver and safety for St. Mary’s Ryken — he earned defensive player of the year in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division — put him on the radars of a lot more programs.
Johnson received interest from Notre Dame and Penn State. He landed scholarship offers from Wake Forest, Northwestern, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Louisville, Boston College and Maryland plus a handful of Ivy League schools.
He took a handful of unofficial visits, but Tech remained heavily involved throughout the process. Receivers coach Jafar Williams, the area recruiter for Maryland, built a strong relationship with Johnson as Tech waited until after the regular season to make changes to its defensive coaching staff.
“They were always there for me,” Johnson said. “They kept in contact the most to be honest.”
The Hokies had promoted Justin Hamilton to defensive coordinator and hired Tracy Claeys as the team’s new linebackers by the time Johnson visited campus in January. He’s spent more time in recent weeks talking directly with Claeys and likes the vibe he gets from the longtime college assistant.
Much of their time isn’t even talking about football with Claeys sharing his love of fishing and just trying to get to know Johnson on a personal level.
Johnson envisioned verbally committing at the end of April, but decided to move the timeline up with Tech his school of choice once again. He brought a smile to coach Justin Fuente’s face on Tuesday when he told him over FaceTime that he was ready to commit.
“I didn’t rush anything, it wasn’t like I woke up Tuesday and just decided I wanted to commit,” Johnson said. “It was a discussion I’ve been having with my family for a couple of weeks. All this downtime had me thinking about it.”
Foreign territory
Tech hasn’t wavered about where they want to put him once he steps into Lane Stadium. The Hokies view the 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety as an outside linebacker.
The coaches got film of him at the Bowie State satellite camp at various positions (wide receiver, safety, linebacker and even defensive end) and quickly decided he could be a big-time difference maker at the linebacker position.
Johnson said his speed — he runs a 4.5 40-yard dash — for somebody his size was a major factor in the decision. He wants to get up to 235 pounds by the time he gets to Blacksburg.
“They like how versatile I can be,” Johnson said. “If I get bigger going in and keep my speed, they think I can be a real threat.”
The coaching staff at St. Mary’s Ryken is moving him to outside linebacker this fall to get him some experience at the position and he’s been preparing for the move by watching a lot of film.
“This is kind of foreign to me,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the biggest difference at linebacker will be having to rough the passer, something he’s done only four or five times over the course of his entire career at strong safety.
“I’ll have to learn how to rush the passer against those big o-linemen, that will be a challenge, learning how to get around somebody and using my leverage,” Johnson said.
But he’s committed to the position change and eager to be a disrupting force on the defensive side of the ball for years to come.
“One hundred percent,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be fun.”
