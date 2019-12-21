BLACKSBURG — After dropping the first match of the night at 125 pounds, fifth-ranked Virginia Tech swept the final nine bouts of the evening to defeat Chattanooga 29-3 in a dual wrestling match.
Joey Prata, ranked No. 14 at 125, dropped a 9-4 decision to Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez to give the Mocs an early 3-0 lead, but Collin Gerardi tied the match at 133 with a 2-1 victory over Franco Valdes. After Mitch Moore won by decision at 141, Bryce Adonian made his debut at 149 pounds with a 5-3 win over Tanner Smith.
B.C. LaPrade earned bonus points at 157 with a major decision win, as did John Borst at heavyweight with a 14-4 major to round out the match. Tech also got decision wins from David McFadden (165), Cody Hughes (174), Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) (184) and Stan Smeltzer (197).
