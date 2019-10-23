Former Virginia Tech cornerback DeAngelo Hall and ex-Virginia quarterback Don Majkowski are among this year’s annual ACC football “legends” class.
One person from each current ACC school was selected for the class, which will be honored at the ACC title game.
Hall recorded 172 tackles and eight interceptions for the Hokies from 2001-03. He also shined as a return specialist for Tech. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons.
Majkowski threw for 3,901 yards for UVa from 1984-86. He led UVa to the first bowl game in its history — a win over Purdue in the 1984 Peach Bowl. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons.
Other names of note in the class include former Clemson safety Brian Dawkins, ex-Florida State receiver Ron Sellers, ex-Louisville receiver Deion Branch, ex-Miami QB Bernie Kosar, former North Carolina defensive end Julius Peppers and ex-Pittsburgh defensive end Rickey Jackson.
NOTES
Harbaugh emails players’ parents
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has sent an email to parents of players on his team, refuting a report saying representatives are working on his departure from his alma mater.
“I am reaching out to let you know that the recent claims that I am ‘pursuing an exit strategy’ are total crap,” Harbaugh wrote in an email, a copy of which was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. “I am committed to your sons, their education and their development as football players and people.”
Harbaugh was responding to a report citing sources saying his representatives have their eye on getting Harbaugh back in the NFL.
Harbaugh, who is 43-16 with the Wolverines, is in the fifth year of a seven-year contract with a compensation package that gives him more than $7 million per year.
Vols QB status for Saturday unclear
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says quarterback Brian Maurer is “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s game with South Carolina after the freshman sustained a concussion in each of the Volunteers’ last two contests.
Pruitt updated Maurer’s status Wednesday by noting the freshman hasn’t taken any reps in practice this week. Pruitt said Monday that he’d know more about Maurer’s availability in the next few days.
Maurer left a 35-13 loss to No. 1 Alabama last week late in the first quarter. Jarrett Guarantano replaced him but was benched in favor of J.T. Shrout midway through the fourth period after his fourth-and-goal fumble was returned 100 yards for an Alabama touchdown.
Marshall suspends player after arrest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University has suspended a football player following his arrest in an assault case. News outlets report 22-year-old safety Brandon Lamar Drayton was charged in a criminal complaint Wednesday with felony strangulation and domestic battery.
The complaint says a Marshall University police officer saw Drayton allegedly grab the victim and yell at her. Investigators said the victim had red marks around her neck and chest area.
Drayton was held on $55,000 bond at the Western Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether Drayton has an attorney.
