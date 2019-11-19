HARTFORD, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half and No. 4 UConn blew out Virginia 83-44 on Tuesday.
Christyn Williams added 17 for the Huskies (4-0), who extended their home winning streak to 96 games.
Kyla Irwin had a career-high 13 points and freshman Anna Makarut had her best game as a Husky with 10.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored 13 points for Virginia (2-3), which was coming off a three-point loss at home to No. 13 Kentucky.
The Cavaliers took an early lead, going up 9-5 on a 3-pointer by Lisa Jablonowski, who had just two of those all last season on 20 attempts
.
LOCAL WOMEN
Virginia Tech 86, Maryland-E. Shore 43
BLACKSBURG — Trinity Baptiste scored a game-high 20 points and the Hokies (4-0) had five players score in double figures in a rout of the Hawks (1-4).
Joining Baptiste in double figures was Aisha Sheppard (18), Alex Obouh Fegue (12) and Elizabeth Kitley and Dara Mabrey (10 apiece).
Tech followed a 20-point first half lead by outscoring the Hawks 29-14 in the third period
.
Southern Virginia 81, Pfeiffer 58
BUENA VISTA — Katie Garrish led all scorers with 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Knights (2-1) to a win over the Falcons (1-4).
Also for Southern Virginia, Anna Singer scored 11 points and Sophie Wright and Amanda Wood added 10 points each
.
Wash. and Lee 84, Randolph-Macon 53
LEXINGTON – Taylor Casey poured in 26 points as the Generals (2-2, 1-0 ODAC) pounded the Yellow Jackets (1-3, 0-1)
.
Erin Hughes netted 14 points and Andy Smithey added 11 for W&L
.
LOCAL MEN
Radford 67, Northwestern 56
EVANSTON, Ill. — Carlik Jones scored 20 points and dished out seven assists and Travis Field added 15 points and six assists as the Highlanders used a 17-0 run in the first half to take the lead for good in the non-conference road victory over the Wildcats.
Radford (2-2) out-rebounded Northwestern (1-2) by a 36-30 margin and out-shot the Wildcats 41.8 to 33.3 percent.
Pete Nance led the Wildcats with 16 points .
Pfeiffer 72, Roanoke 62
MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Sean Scott led all scorers with 17 points as the Falcons clipped the Maroons.
Craig Sabb also scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Pfeiffer (2-2).
Roanoke (2-2) was led by 14 points from Caleb Jordan and Efosa Edosomnwan and 10 points from Ethan Rohan.
ACC MEN
N.C. State 87, Alcorn State 64
RALEIGH — Devon Daniels scored 23 points to help North Carolina State (4-1) beat Alcorn State at Reynolds Coliseum.
LATE MONDAY
No. 10 Ohio State 86, Stetson 51
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes (4-0) steamrolled the Hatters (2-2) as coach Chris Holtmann emptied the bench and got points from 11 of the 13 players who participated
.
No. 15 Utah State 82, UTSA 50
LOGAN, Utah —
Sam Merrill scored 21 points and the Aggies (5-0) overwhelmed Texas-San Antonio as the Roadrunners (0-5) shot
just 29% from the field
.
No. 19 Auburn 91, Colgate 62
AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored 20 points, and Austin Wiley added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers (5-0) quickly left the undersized and overmatched Raiders (1-3) with no room for error
.
No. 23 Colorado 69, UCI 53
BOULDER, Colo. —
Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright each scored 16 points and the Buffaloes (23) leaned on a strong defensive effort to beat the Anteaters (3-2)
.
NOTE
Charlotte to host Big South tourneys
The Big South announced that Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte will host the Big South men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for three years, beginning in March 2021.
It will be the first time the tournaments are held at a neutral site since the Roanoke Civic Center was the host in 2003. It will be the first time since 2015 that the tournaments are held at the same site.
