It's second-chance time for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.
Wednesday marks the first of three straight games in which the Hokies (15-10, 6-8 ACC) will face a foe that beat them earlier in the season.
First up is Miami, which will visit Tech at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Then comes a visit to sixth-ranked Duke on Saturday, followed by a Feb. 26 home game against Virginia.
The Hurricanes (13-12, 5-10) beat the visiting Hokies 71-61 last month.
"A lot of things" need to improve in the rematch, said Tech coach Mike Young.
"We'll be a lot better on Wednesday than we were down there," Young vowed this week.
The Hokies had almost as many turnovers (12) as assists (14) in that loss. They managed just eight 3-pointers. Miami shot 49.1% from the field in the win.
Tech trailed 44-25 at halftime.
"Played so poorly in the first half," Young said.
Miami won the first meeting even though standout Chris Lykes did not play because of a groin injury. Miami used only eight players, including two who were coming back from injuries. Keith Stone, who had missed the previous six games with a knee injury, played just nine minutes in the win. Kameron McGusty (13.0 ppg), who had missed the previous game with back spasms, had only one basket in 22 minutes off the bench in the victory.
After missing four games with that groin injury, Lykes (15.2 ppg) has played in the past three games.
"Lykes is the engine, and just so disruptive with his speed and quickness," Young said.
Miami looks "really different" now that it is at full strength, said Young.
The Hurricanes are coming off back-to-back wins over Boston College (85-58) and Wake Forest (71-54).
"They're really explosive offensively, and do some things defensively that can slow you down," Young said.
Last weekend's win over Wake marked the first time since early January that Miami had nine scholarship players available.
"It's good to be healthy," Miami assistant Chris Caputo said. "Against Wake Forest, it's the first time we've kind of suited up our full group since Jan. 4, and that group has played pretty well together. … When we are full-strength, we've got a team that can compete in the league against anybody.
"Having a little bit of depth, having the ability to have multiple guys scoring the ball, has been encouraging."
Miami guard Isaiah Wong, the reigning ACC freshman of the week, had 21 points in the win over BC.
Tech's loss to Miami was part of a five-game losing streak. The Hokies snapped that skid with a win over Pittsburgh last Saturday.
"On Saturday our transition defense was as as it's been in some time," Young said. "It better be on Wednesday or Lykes, McGusty and Wong, those guys are going to carve you up."
Last weekend's win marked the first time the Hokies had played a game since the previous weekend, thanks to a midweek bye.
"They were rested," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "When you have a young team and you're going through the grind of late January and February, you can be really, really tired. You could tell they had a week off."
Ferrum men on winning streak
The Ferrum men's basketball team is 5-0 this month, including a Feb. 5 win at 2019 NCAA Division III Elite Eight participant Guilford.
"We're moving the basketball much better than we were at the beginning of the season," Ferrum third-year coach Tyler Sanborn said. "We're not trying to make as many individual plays."
The Panthers are 13-10 overall and are tied for sixth place in the ODAC with an 8-6 league mark. They won just five games overall last year.
"We've added a lot of different pieces through transfers and freshmen," Sanborn said. "The first part of the season, we were teaching them how to play together. Everyone was still kind of getting used to each other. Now … they kind of understand better what certain guys' strengths and weaknesses are."
The Panthers have already won twice as many ODAC games as they did in their inaugural season in the league last year.
Ferrum has two games left before the ODAC tournament, including a Wednesday visit to Randolph. After three straight losing seasons, Ferrum is assured of finishing with no worse than a .500 mark this year.
"The biggest challenge so far for me here is teaching our guys to expect to win," Sanborn said. "We've had a lot of challenges over the past couple years where we'd be in close games but we just couldn't figure out how to win. We've won a ton of close games this year."
Ferrum senior guard Rashad Reed ranks fourth in the ODAC in scoring (16.9 ppg).
"He's really worked to be a coachable player that works really hard, … which sets a great example for our team," Sanborn said.
Virginia State transfer James Smith Jr. averages 12.9 points.
"He really changes the game when he comes in," Sanborn said.
SVU women boast dynamic duo
The Southern Virginia women's basketball team carries a 16-7 overall record into its regular-season finale against No. 24 Christopher Newport, which will visit SVU at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Preseason All-American Katie Garrish of SVU leads the Capital Athletic Conference in scoring (16.5 ppg) and rebounding (11.4 ppg). The 6-foot-3 junior center ranks fifth in Division III in blocks (3.4 bpg) and seventh in double-doubles (16). She even had a triple double (13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 blocks) in last month's loss at Christopher Newport.
"She reads rebounds well, so she knows, depending on the type of shot, where that ball's going to be," SVU rookie coach Lynette Schroeder said. "She knows how to get open and how to use her body down low."
Junior forward Savanna Christensen ranks second in the league in scoring with an average of 15.9 points, up from 10.1 points per game last year. The reigning CAC player of the week ranks third in the league in rebounding (7.8 rpg).
"She can play outside and play inside, so she's really difficult to defend," Schroeder said.
But despite boasting the league's top two scorers, SVU is only fourth in the six-team league with a 4-5 CAC record.
"It's super frustrating," Schroeder said. "Teams have recognized where are our weaknesses are and really have exploited that. We just need other players to step up."
SVU was picked second in the league's preseason poll.
"A lot of our guard line didn't play much last year. It just comes down to that crunch-time experience," Schroeder said.
