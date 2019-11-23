Coaches loved matching wits with Bud Foster of Virginia Tech

Opposing coaches loved playing chess against Bud Foster.
Foster has enjoyed great success as Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator, making it hard for opponents to score against the Hokies.
But the coaches on the other sideline loved matching wits with him.
"I always looked forward to matching up with Bud because I had so much respect for him," former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said last week in a phone interview. "He's one of the better coaches in the business. You knew he was always going to have a plan. It was challenging and a lot of fun to go against him and have to move, countermove when we played each other."
Former Virginia coach Al Groh also relished the challenge of facing a Foster defense.
"It was stimulating and challenging to play against him, wondering what would he do the same, what would he do differently, how would he adjust to our plan, how would we counter," said Groh, who is now an analyst for ESPN and for the Westwood One radio network. "It was what real competition was about."
Foster, who is retiring at season's end, was named the Hokies' co-defensive coordinator for the 1995 season and became the lone defensive coordinator the following season.
"It was always fun when we were going up against him because it was like a chess match with him," former Boston College coach Jeff Jagodzinski said. "You'd do something and he'd counter.
"He always had a wrinkle in there that maybe you hadn't seen or he hadn't shown before, and then he'd pull it out on you and you'd have to adjust to that.
"We'd do the same thing — we'd show some things and he would adjust."
To some, Foster was more than the opposing defensive coordinator.
"I consider Bud a good friend," ex-UVa coach Mike London said.
'You knew he was coming'
Johnson steered the Yellow Jackets from 2008-18. He was not only the head coach but also called the plays for the team's option offense.
"You just knew that [Foster] was going to have a lot of adjustments and a lot of different ways to apply pressure," Johnson said. "You just knew you were going to get pressure. You weren't always sure where it was coming from, so you had to have a plan. One of the neat things that I always enjoyed about playing against Bud was you had to make adjustments. You weren't going to keep doing the same thing over and over and over again."
Johnson was 5-6 against the Hokies, including wins in each of his final three seasons at Georgia Tech.
"Bud … played to what his guys could do. He wasn't afraid to move guys around and put them in different positions," Johnson said. "He had some really good players through the years, but he was good at maximizing what they could do. And he wasn't afraid to take chances.
"We watched the film and you could find people running open, but you don't have time to get it to them. He would have a knack for bringing pressure.
"He wasn't afraid to blitz you on your 1-yard line or his 1-yard line. It didn't matter. You knew he was coming."
Johnson considers Foster a friend.
"We literally enjoyed playing against each other," Johnson said. "We kind of both looked forward to it."
'Innovative and creative'
Groh steered UVa from 2001-09.
"There would be certain coordinators, whether they were offensive or defensive, that it would be a point-counterpoint throughout the course of the game," Groh said. "Those were always the most invigorating contests."
During his stint at the helm of UVa, Groh lost eight of nine meetings with Virginia Tech.
"Bud's defensive designs were innovative and creative," said Groh, who was a defensive coordinator himself during his coaching career. "They would be changing to meet each challenge and the different personnel that he had, but consistent within his core concepts.
"Many teams go by the axiom of, 'This is what we do. We don't change for anybody and that's the way it goes.’ But real competition is about meeting the challenges that each opponent puts forth. And he was always amongst the best of, in a short week's time, profiling the opponent, deciding the best way to build a plan for that opponent, stay true to the fundamentals and principles that his defense was based on, but put his guys in the best position to make a play."
Groh said he respects Foster's accomplishments and how he conducts himself.
"He has brought real honor to the title of coach," Groh said. "Everybody's career has a report card, and what's readily available on that report card is what's on the scoreboard, which for Bud's career, there are hundreds of victories that his defense helped to make possible. But what is not as public are the thousands of success stories of his players in football and after football as a result of his leadership, his mentoring."
'The best'
Jagodzinski was at the helm of Boston College for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. His Eagles played the Hokies a total of four times during that span.
"[Foster] always had those guys really coached up well," Jagodzinski said. "He was the best defensive coordinator that we went up against when I was at Boston College.
"I had as much respect for him as any guy I've ever gone up against."
In both 2007 and 2008, the Eagles defeated Virginia Tech during the regular season but lost the rematch in the ACC title game.
"We beat those guys during the year and dadgumit, when we got to that championship, we didn't," said Jagodzinski, who will be one of Bob Stoops' assistants on the Dallas team in the new XFL.
Matt Ryan was the quarterback during Jagodzinski's first season at BC. Ryan and the visiting Eagles rallied for a 14-10 win in a memorable Thursday night game during the 2007 regular season but lost 30-16 in the title game.
Jagodzinski found Foster's eight-man fronts tough to deal with. But that was not the only reason he was impressed with Foster.
"He's a really, really good coach, but as a guy and as a person that cared about his players, that probably meant more to the program," Jagodzinski said. "Those guys always bought into what he was doing."
'Tremendous amount of respect'
London was the coach of UVa from 2010-15.
But London first got to know Foster when London was a linebackers coach at Richmond. When then-Hokies coach Frank Beamer interviewed London for a vacancy on the staff, London met with Foster as well.
"We talked about life. We talked about similar situations we were both going through and kind of connected," London said of the meeting with Foster. "So it's a football bond, but it's also just a humanistic thing."
London lost to the Hokies in each of his six seasons at the helm of UVa.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Bud," said London, who is in his first season as William and Mary's coach. "We were competitive in this profession, but there's a story behind who he is, not just as a coach but as a husband and a father and a guy that's influenced so many lives of young men he's been responsible for, the coaches that he's had a chance to mentor.
"We still communicated over the years, even my post-Virginia years, because that's the kind of man he is.
