Women’s basketball
Sunday
Clemson at Virginia Tech
1 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: NBC Sports Washington
Records: Clemson 7-12, 3-5 ACC; Va. Tech 14-4, 4-3.
Notes: A win would give Tech a 5-3 ACC mark for the first time ever. … Tech has won four of its past five games. … For the first time in their history, the Hokies are 3-0 in ACC home games. … Clemson was 2-0 against Tech last year, including an overtime win in the second round of the ACC tournament. … After recording back-to-back home wins over Pittsburgh and Duke, the Tigers lost 68-64 at Miami on Thursday. … Clemson's other ACC win came at Notre Dame last month — the first time Notre Dame had ever lost an ACC home game. … Kobi Thornton averages 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for Clemson, while teammate Amari Robinson averages 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. … Aisha Sheppard averages 16.8 points for the Hokies. … Tech reserve center Alex Obouh Fegue, who had been sidelined since Nov. 19 with a broken wrist, returned to action in Thursday's win over Boston College.
