VT logo

Women’s basketball

Sunday

Clemson at Virginia Tech

1 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Records: Clemson 7-12, 3-5 ACC; Va. Tech 14-4, 4-3.

Notes: A win would give Tech a 5-3 ACC mark for the first time ever. … Tech has won four of its past five games. … For the first time in their history, the Hokies are 3-0 in ACC home games. … Clemson was 2-0 against Tech last year, including an overtime win in the second round of the ACC tournament. … After recording back-to-back home wins over Pittsburgh and Duke, the Tigers lost 68-64 at Miami on Thursday. … Clemson's other ACC win came at Notre Dame last month — the first time Notre Dame had ever lost an ACC home game. … Kobi Thornton averages 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for Clemson, while teammate Amari Robinson averages 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. … Aisha Sheppard averages 16.8 points for the Hokies. … Tech reserve center Alex Obouh Fegue, who had been sidelined since Nov. 19 with a broken wrist, returned to action in Thursday's win over Boston College.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

