Men’s basketball
Wednesday
Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: ACC Network
Records: Clemson 15-13, 9-9 ACC; Virginia Tech 15-14, 6-12.
Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 67-60 at Clemson on Nov. 5, 2019.
Clemson probable starters: F Aamir Sims (13.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg), G Tevin Mack (12.1 ppg), G John Newman III (9.8 ppg), G Al-Amir Dawes (9.0 ppg), G Clyde Trapp (6.1 ppg).
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Isaiah Wilkins (4.3 ppg), C John Ojiako (2.9 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.2 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.3 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (10.2 ppg).
Notes: Clemson is coming off a 70-69 home win over Florida State, adding another marquee victory to a resume that also includes home wins over Louisville and Duke. So Clemson has put itself into long-shot consideration for an NCAA tournament bid, despite its 13 losses and an NCAA NET ranking of No. 73. "Our league, … anybody can beat anybody on any night, as evidenced somewhat by us and the wins we have but also the losses we have," Tigers coach Brad Brownell said. … Clemson ranks second in the ACC in scoring defense (63.9 ppg) but 12th in scoring offense (66.9 ppg). "On nights when we play well on offense, we make shots, we can be a very formidable opponent," Brownell said. "And then there's some nights where we don't shoot it well. And athletically we're not good enough to just beat you without being able to execute." … The Tigers have won four of their last five games. … The Tigers are 6-3 in ACC home games but 3-6 in ACC road games. … Virginia Tech opened the season with a win at Clemson. Landers Nolley II had 30 points for Tech in that game. Trapp did not play for Clemson in that game; he did not return to action until December because of a knee injury he suffered last summer. … With Georgia Tech accepting the NCAA's postseason ban and skipping the ACC Tournament, there will now be two first-round games in next week's tournament instead of three. So the Hokies are back in contention for a first-round bye.
