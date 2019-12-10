Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Chattanooga at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network 

Records: Chattanooga 6-4; Virginia Tech 6-3

Notes: This is the teams' first meeting since 2004, although Tech coach Mike Young faced Southern Conference member Chattanooga 29 times during his reign at SoCon member Wofford. … This game is not tipping off until 8:30 p.m. because the ACC Network is airing a Notre Dame women's basketball game at 6:30 p.m. … Virginia Tech has lost three straight games by double digits since upsetting Michigan State. … Landers Nolley II averages 18.6 points for Tech, although he had more turnovers (nine) than points (seven) in last week's loss to Duke. "They got up under his chin," Young said of how the Blue Devils guarded Nolley. "I didn't think he handled it very well — nine turnovers." … Nolley was also called for a flagrant foul after shoving a Blue Devil. "You've got to be better than that. You've got to grow up," Young said. … Tech's Wabissa Bede ranks ninth nationally in assists (7.0 apg) and seventh in assist-turnover ratio. … Tech ranks fourth nationally in 3-pointers (11.3 per game). … Vanderbilt graduate transfer Matt Ryan, who began his college career at Notre Dame, averages 15 points for the Mocs. … Pulaski native Jaden Frazier, a freshman who played for the Blue Ridge School, is on the Mocs' roster but has not seen action this season. … Last month, the Mocs lost 89-53 at Florida State and fell 58-46 at Tennessee.

