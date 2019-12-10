Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
Chattanooga at Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: ACC Network
Records: Chattanooga 6-4; Virginia Tech 6-3
Notes: This is the teams' first meeting since 2004, although Tech coach Mike Young faced Southern Conference member Chattanooga 29 times during his reign at SoCon member Wofford. … This game is not tipping off until 8:30 p.m. because the ACC Network is airing a Notre Dame women's basketball game at 6:30 p.m. … Virginia Tech has lost three straight games by double digits since upsetting Michigan State. … Landers Nolley II averages 18.6 points for Tech, although he had more turnovers (nine) than points (seven) in last week's loss to Duke. "They got up under his chin," Young said of how the Blue Devils guarded Nolley. "I didn't think he handled it very well — nine turnovers." … Nolley was also called for a flagrant foul after shoving a Blue Devil. "You've got to be better than that. You've got to grow up," Young said. … Tech's Wabissa Bede ranks ninth nationally in assists (7.0 apg) and seventh in assist-turnover ratio. … Tech ranks fourth nationally in 3-pointers (11.3 per game). … Vanderbilt graduate transfer Matt Ryan, who began his college career at Notre Dame, averages 15 points for the Mocs. … Pulaski native Jaden Frazier, a freshman who played for the Blue Ridge School, is on the Mocs' roster but has not seen action this season. … Last month, the Mocs lost 89-53 at Florida State and fell 58-46 at Tennessee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.