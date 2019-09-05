The Charlotte Hornets announced Thursday they have signed former Virginia Tech guard Ahmed Hill, who was an undrafted free agent, to a two-way contract.
"Beyond blessed for the opportunity," Hill tweeted. "Words can't describe how much this means to my family and me."
NBA teams are allowed to have two players under two-way contracts on their 17-man regular-season rosters. Two-way players will spend most of the regular season with their team's G League affiliate; they are not permitted to be with their NBA team for more than 45 days of the season.
Charlotte's G League club is in Greensboro.
Hill averaged 13.1 points as a fifth-year senior last season. Hill, who scored 1,473 points in his Tech career, worked out for Charlotte and 12 other teams before the NBA Draft. He played for Brooklyn in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Hill becomes the third member of the Hokies' 2019 Sweet 16 team to sign an NBA contract. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was drafted by New Orleans in the first round. Justin Robinson signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent; Robinson signed a regular contract but is still expected to spend much of the season in the G League.
