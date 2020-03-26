Even tough wrestlers have been emotional this month.
When the NCAA announced on March 12 that it was cancelling the NCAA winter sports championships because of the coronavirus pandemic, it ended the title dreams of Virginia Tech wrestlers, swimmers, divers and track and field athletes.
For some, it was not only the end of their seasons but of their college careers as well.
Fifth-year senior wrestler David McFadden said his team's March 12 meeting after the cancellation was a "pretty depressing scene."
"You kind of just break down and kind of let emotions take over at that point, kind of lose control," McFadden said this week in a phone interview from his New Jersey home. "You work for 23 years and it gets taken away."
Fifth-year senior runner Peter Seufer was looking forward to capping his college career at the NCAA indoor track and field championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The meet was canceled one day before it was to begin.
"It was an emotional day, for sure, when we found out. … A real blow," Seufer said this week in a phone interview from his Blacksburg apartment. "It really hit hard. I just sat in my hotel room for a couple hours and kind of looked out the window, just thinking about everything."
Wrestling
The NCAA wrestling championships were scheduled for last week. McFadden was one of nine members of the ninth-ranked Hokies who had landed bids. He was seeded seventh at 165 pounds, so he had a shot at becoming the first four-time All-American in the team's history.
"People are dying from this, so in the grand scheme of things, what we have to go through isn't as bad. But in our little world, it definitely hurts," McFadden said. "We wrestle 30-something matches for … five matches that matter at the end of the year. I was … ready to go out guns a blazing for this NCAA tournament and whatever happens, happens, but at least you go down swinging."
The three-time All-American and two-time ACC champ won 107 matches in his Tech career. He lost 2-1 in the 165-pound final at the ACC championships earlier this month.
"I was ready to move on [after this year] and maybe get into coaching, but now for some reason this fire is lit back under me. Maybe I still compete internationally," he said. "I can't … go out the way that I did."
Tech finished just fifth out of six teams at the ACC championships. But the only seniors in the 10-man lineup were McFadden and Cody Hughes.
"We knew when we made some decisions to redshirt some guys that this season might be a little more difficult for us," coach Tony Robie said. "I feel great about what we have coming back next year."
Robie expects 2019 NCAA champ Mekhi Lewis to return to action for Tech next season. Lewis took an Olympic redshirt year and did not compete for Tech this season. He has qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials, but the trials and the Olympics have been postponed.
"As long as neither of those events, the trials or the Olympics, would interfere with … the NCAAs or the ACCs, Mekhi is likely going to wrestle next year for the Hokies," Robie said.
Track and field
When the NCAA canceled its winter and spring sports championships on March 12, members of the Tech men's and women's track and field program were already in Albuquerque for the indoor championships. Fifteen Hokies had qualified for the meet, which was scheduled for March 13-14.
The Hokies had a team meeting at their hotel after the cancellation.
"I was really struggling to sit there and stay composed," Seufer said.
Seufer had a shot to earn All-America honors at the NCAAs. He was seeded seventh in the 5,000 meters and eighth in the 3,000. The Lynchburg native would also have been part of Tech's distance medley relay team.
"Having that opportunity taken away definitely hurt," he said.
The NCAA announced on March 13 its intention to give 2020 spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility; the Division I Council will vote on the matter Monday. But Seufer completed his outdoor track eligibility last year, so he would not have run for the Hokies this spring. The indoor season was his college swan song.
It was still a stellar school year for Seufer. Last fall, the two-time All-American won the ACC cross country championship and finished fourth at the NCAA championships. Last month, he swept the 5,000 and the 3,000 at the ACC indoor championships.
Seufer was planning to run in some outdoor meets this spring as an unattached runner in hopes of qualifying for the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. The trials have been postponed, so Seufer could try to pursue that dream next year.
Tech won the women's team title at the ACC indoor championships last month, with Tech finishing second on the men's side. Tech director of track and field and cross country Dave Cianelli said both teams could have done very well at the NCAA indoor meet.
Virginia Tech never got to start its outdoor season. The ACC announced last week it was cancelling athletic events for the rest of the school year.
"We'll be very, very good next year as well, since we have the majority of our team returning," Cianelli said.
He said seniors Sarah Edwards, Sara Freix, Eszter Bajnok and Diego Zarate are interested in using an expected extra year of eligibility because they plan to be at Tech for graduate school.
Swimming and diving
The NCAA women's swimming and diving championships were scheduled for last week, while the men's championships were set for this week.
Twelve Hokies would have competed, including diver Noah Zawadzki. He is only a sophomore, so his college career is not over. But his season is.
"It's upsetting the way the season ended," Zawadzki said from his Greensboro home. "It sucks that I didn't get to compete, but I had a full season, I had a good season."
Zawadzki had qualified for the national championships in three events, thanks to his performances at the NCAA zone meet, which had concluded just one day before the national championships were canceled.
He said he went through a "roller coaster of emotions" when the national meet was called off.
"I went from shock to a little bit of anger to then looking back at the rest of the season and being grateful that I had just made it to NCAAs in the first place," he said.
