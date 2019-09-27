BLACKSBURG — Award-winning local columnist Aaron McFarling wanted to know if Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King played poker.
It wasn’t to get a game going during the by week when the true freshman spoke to reporters, but to bounce a potential nickname off him.
“What do you think of Pocket Kings?” McFarling asked.
King wasn’t sure about the nickname — his teammates called him “Key” — but Virginia Tech needs him to keep dealing when they host Duke on Friday night at Lane Stadium regardless of how they refer to him.
The blazing speed the running back displayed on a 54-yard run against Furman has been the missing ingredient in coach Justin Fuente’s offense since arriving in Blacksburg. It was only the fifth run of 50-yards or more going back to 2016.
King didn’t think to ask how fast he got on the play — Tech has a GPS tracking system that provides the training staff with biometric data — but the fastest speed he showed during the preseason was 22 miles per hour.
“I can do better than that,” King said with a laugh.
That type of game-changing speed is hard to defend, and King has another ingredient the coaching staff likes.
“He’s a confident kid,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “He’s had a lot of success in high school and what comes along with that is confidence in his abilities. To me that’s the thing that stands out. He knows he can get in there and get the job done.”
King put everything together for a dominant but brief stretch against Furman before suffering a bruised knee. The true freshman dominated the third quarter with seven touches for 94 yards including the 54-yarder with Tech trailing 14-3 coming out of halftime.
The breakout performance was cut short near the goal line when he got “bent up” by a defender.
King returned for a handful of snaps later in the quarter even catching a 13-yard screen pass, but was visibly limping after the play and called to come out. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have gone back in the game if Tech needed him.
“I would’ve gutted it out,” King said. “I would’ve grinded it out. Yes, sir. I probably would’ve went over there and got rolled out a little bit, put some ointment or something like that on there and went back in.”
King finished the game with 12 carries for 119 yards plus the 13 receiving yards. His numbers on the season are modest — 28 carries for 175 yards (6.3 yards per carry) — but fans have now seen glimpses of what the running back showed his teammates throughout the preseason.
“When he started running in fall camp, we knew,” Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell said. “We saw how he moves, saw how he made cuts. We knew he had a chance to be special if he keeps working. He’s starting to get in the rotation and really show what he can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.