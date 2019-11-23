If you ask anyone associated with Virginia Tech about the white board defensive coordinator Bud Foster broke during a game, the inevitable response is, "Which one?"
Foster has mellowed in recent years, but people close to the longtime assistant coach all have stories about his fiery demeanor.
Tech’s longtime assistant has added dents to the program’s famed lunch pail, given impassioned (read: colorful) speeches and even charged at a bathroom stall after an emotional loss to Syracuse.
When Frank Beamer hears the various stories, he chuckles. Foster’s intensity complemented Beamer’s more even-tempered approach, and he always let Bud be Bud.
"That’s what made him special to a certain degree,” Beamer said. “He was smart, had a lot of experience, but that emotion — that was him. He let his emotions come out.”
One such moment was caught on camera by ESPN during a 2001 prime-time game against Boston College. With the defense huddled around him on the sideline, Foster slammed a white board on the ground and it shattered in two.
“There aren’t hinges in the middle of that board,” ESPN analyst Bill Curry said on the broadcast while telestrating the moment like it was a touchdown. “He gets penalized for abuse of equipment. Bud has got their attention.”
It was a notable moment considering Tech had the game well in hand. After jumping out to a 34-0 lead late in the third quarter, Foster put in the backups, who didn’t quite live up to the standards set by his starters.
Tech’s second-team defense gave up 20 points — the most the team had allowed all year at that point — and Boston College’s touchdown with 8:38 to go in the game was the first points the Hokies had given up in the fourth quarter through the first six games.
“That’s one of those games you win, but you are pissed off at the end,” Foster said in a recent sit-down interview with The Roanoke Times.
While the outburst caught the ESPN broadcast crew, including Mike Golic and Michele Tafoya, by surprise given the score, it was just another day in the office for longtime equipment manager Lester Karlin.
“He did it about three or four times when he wasn’t happy with the defense. He was an intense coach, but a great one,” Karlin said with a laugh. “We always had one white board for the offense, one for the defense, and always took an extra for Bud. We also had a couple in the equipment room, so we didn’t have to order them as often.”
Karlin, who spent three-plus decades as the team’s equipment manager and is currently a member of the team’s grounds crew, saved the broken white board and gifted one half of it to Foster.
“I still got that somewhere,” Foster said with a smile.
Fans that toured the Merryman Center in years past might think they saw the other half of that white board in the team’s memorabilia case, but that was from a separate incident years earlier.
It ended up on display thanks to longtime Virginia Tech administrator John Ballein, who flashed a mischievous smile when asked about it.
“That one he actually hit,” Ballein said. “He punched a hole right through it.”
In recent weeks, Foster has fielded questions on if he’s having any second thoughts about retirement, given the defense’s resurgence. The Hokies smothered a high-powered Wake Forest offense and put up a shutout — the 35th of his tenure as a Tech assistant — against Georgia Tech the following week.
“No, no, no,” Foster said after the 45-0 win over Georgia Tech.
That confidence comes from hearing stories about his former self and knowing he can’t be that guy anymore — the guy that once almost knocked himself out after Donovan McNabb threw a game-winning touchdown back in 1998 for Syracuse on the final play of a 28-26 win for the Orange.
“That’s how I was driven at the time,” Foster said. “That’s why I’m walking away. I can’t get like that.”
But Foster knows he couldn’t have done it any other way, and part of him still smiles at some of his antics, like the one moment ESPN’s cameras didn’t catch that night against Boston College of Foster ripping his fitted Virginia Tech hat in half after allowing a final touchdown with nine seconds to go.
“I felt so good about that because I didn’t rip it in the seams where the threads were, it was like I ripped a phone book,” Foster said of the Herculean feat. “I was that upset. Everybody talks about the white board, but nobody knew about the hat. That’s what I should have saved.”
