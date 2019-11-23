Bud Foster looks back at his life and Virginia Tech career

Murray State coach Frank Beamer sat next to Bud Foster on the team bus as they were making their way home after a 28-21 loss in the first round of the Division I-AA playoffs back in 1986.
Future NFL coach Sean Payton, then the quarterback for Eastern Illinois and, threw for 398 yards and also tossed the go-ahead touchdown that ultimately ended the Racers' season.
Foster wasn’t in a mood to talk after his defense allowed more than 500 yards of offense. Murray State’s linebackers and special teams coach was also anxious about Beamer recently interviewing for a job he coveted at Virginia Tech.
Foster expected to hear a few uplifting words when Beamer started up a conversation, but the coach had other plans.
“If I get this job at Virginia Tech, I want you to come with me,” Beamer said in a whisper.
“I was like, '[Expletive]!” Foster said in a recent sit-down with The Roanoke Times. He pumps his fist at the memory, but he couldn’t show any of that emotion at the time given the grim mood on the bus.
“That’s how I felt,” Foster said. “I was the young guy on the totem pole and he included me. It just showed how he felt about me.”
As just about everyone in Southwest Virginia and beyond knows, Beamer did get the job, Foster accepted the offer to come along, and the two played key roles in creating the football program Hokies fans admire today.
Foster is set to retire from that same school after 33 years — the last 25 as defensive coordinator, at the end of the 2019 season.
He’s had remarkable success anyway you measure it:
Wins: Tech has a 229-92 record and has qualified for 27 straight bowl games during Foster’s tenure as coordinator.
Producing NFL talent: 45 defensive players drafted, with 11 going in the first or second round)
The raw numbers: the Hokies are among the national leaders in sacks, interceptions, takeaways and scoring defense since 1996.
And even traditions: Foster also had a hand in creating the defense’s now iconic lunch pail mantra.
Respected in the coaching community, revered by his players and idolized by fans, Foster is riding into the sunset in rarefied air.
When he was riding that bus home to Kentucky more than 30 years ago, he had no aspirations of becoming one of the most respected defensive-minded coaches of all time. He just wanted to coach football, a game he fell in love with watching the then-St. Louis Cardinals and playing youth football at McNair Park in St. Charles, Missouri.
“That was it,” Foster said of his big break. “That bus ride.”
Foster spent countless hours obsessing over old Football Digest magazines as a 7-year-old. He memorized stats and could easily recite that season’s top 10 performers in various categories.
He purchased an electronic football board and sat in front of the family fireplace, setting up the players and moving them forward in slow motion to diagram various plays.
“I ate it all up,” Foster said.
That was about the only time Foster could be found indoors. On most days, he would be outside from dawn till dusk, playing football or whichever sport the neighborhood kids chose for the day.
Foster’s parents encouraged his love of sports by enrolling him in organized sports at a young age. This gave him an advantage when he moved from outside of St. Louis to Nokomis, a small rural town in Illinois that Foster described as “out in the middle of nowhere.”
The only youth sports in Nokomis were pick-up games on the playground.
“Middle school was all self-taught, go out in the backyard and play,” Foster’s longtime friend Mark Wiseman said. “He had actually played organized football and been taught. He also had more size to him. He was a step ahead most of us.”
Foster and Wiseman were a year apart, but their group of friends in high school had success in football, baseball and basketball. They made deep playoff runs in baseball and basketball (against much larger schools) and laid the foundation for the football team to make the postseason for the first time in 1978.
“We were good in everything,” Foster said. “We were competitive guys. We were brothers, so to speak.”
While Foster downplays his own talents, those who played next to him, like his fellow Nokomis starting linebacker Greg O’Malley, aren’t so quick to ignore his on-field accomplishments.
“He was so instinctive, and that kind of played out his whole career,” O’Malley said. “It was just so much fun to be around. He was an all-conference running back, he was all-conference at linebacker and he was one of the best punters around, too.”
Foster’s early coaches at Nokomis were also a heavy influence. He played forward for basketball coach Loren Wallace, who had more than 650 wins in 33 seasons and never had a losing record, and multiple positions in football for Bill Vangel, who was a “tough, hard-nosed guy,” like the future defensive coordinator would become.
There were some drawbacks to living in a town of 2,000 people, but the community’s investment in local sports wasn’t one of them. Foster’s family helped put together a coaches' show during the football season that was filmed on location at the furniture story owned by Bud's father, Robert.
“It was in the back room on one of the sofas. They had a makeshift background set up,” O’Malley said with a laugh. “Everything happened on Saturday morning after the Friday night game, It was a little bit different than the interviews they do today. It was classic. We were sitting on a sofa that could go out the door next week with a banner behind us.”
A late full-ride scholarship offer from Murray State put Foster on the path to Virginia Tech.
Foster briefly considered playing collegiate baseball — the one-time third baseman visited Missouri and Illinois — but a partial scholarship to football at Southern Illinois was way more enticing.
Bill Ferguson, then the coach at Murray State, topped SIU's offer. Foster's parents said, “This is an easy deal.”
Ferguson stepped down a year later, and Murray State brought in Mike Gottfried, who hired Beamer as his defensive coordinator in 1980 for Foster’s senior season.
Neither remembers the exact moment they clicked, but they both admired the other’s approach. The two developed a lasting bond, as Beamer installed his “wide tackle six” defense that spring.
“Probably the best thing that could have happened to me was Frank Beamer coming into my life,” Foster said. “He had a really good scheme. He knew how to attack protections and there wasn’t much back in the day. He just created a lot of havoc, but at the same time he was still very fundamentally sound, very disciplined. Coach just had a great way about him.”
Foster wasn’t an elite athlete, but Beamer saw a player that knew the game better than anyone else on the field. Foster transitioned into a graduate assistant role as he finished up classes and landed a position on the staff coaching outside linebackers two years later.
“Coach came in and all of a sudden defensively and special teams we kind of kicked butt and took names,” Foster said.
When they left for Virginia Tech, Foster survived some lean years in the early ’90s, which included two rounds of staff changes. Foster was named co-defensive coordinator in 1995 alongside Rod Sharpless without Beamer interviewing anyone else for the job.
“The game made sense to him," Beamer said of Foster. "I’ve seen some smart guys that can’t figure it out. He had all the ingredients and I thought he was a good person, too. There’s wasn’t any real question.”
That Beamer started to take a more hands-off approach with the defense with Foster in place as co-defensive coordinator wasn’t a coincidence.
“Even though I was a defensive coordinator and that’s how I started out, after I named him, I never changed a call. He called the defenses out there. I didn’t interfere with him,” Beamer said. “I wanted him to be in charge.”
Foster always had a hard time savoring Virginia Tech’s successes.
After losing their first two games of 1995, the Hokies won 10 straight to finish the season, including a 28-10 victory over Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
The Hokies made a run to the national title game in 1999 with Michael Vick leading the offense and Corey Moore, the unanimous All-American who won both the Lombardi Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, dominating on the defensive side.
Tech won seven conference titles (four in the ACC) during Foster’s tenure and rattled off eight straight 10-win seasons (2004-11), but the former Broyles Award winner — handed out to the nation's top assistant coach — always had his eyes on the next game.
It’s why his final season with the Hokies has gone by so fast and Foster has tried keep all the fuss over his retirement to a minimum. Tech’s defense has worked hard in recent weeks to make the stretch run a special sendoff for Foster as he’s tried to .
That was hard to do when Virginia Tech honored its defensive coordinator with “Bud Foster Day.” The ceremony was followed by an emotional win over Wake Forest. Foster received an “overwhelming” number of texts and emails after being honored in a pregame ceremony surrounded by friends and family.
The adulation from Tech’s fan base doesn’t surprise those close to Foster.
His success afforded him plenty of attractive opportunities to leave over the years. The SEC tried to lure Foster away from Blacksburg many times, with Steve Spurrier pursuing him on two separate occasions (at Florida and South Carolina).
Notre Dame came calling as well toward the end of Beamer’s tenure.
There were head coaching opportunities, too, with Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Clemson showing interest through the years.
“Virginia Tech was loyal to him, and he was loyal right back,” Wiseman said. “His heart was just always at Virginia Tech.”
Bud Foster, Virgina Tech football defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, instructs a player during a maneuvering drill at Tulane University practice field in New Orleans on Monday, Dec. 27, 1999, ahead of Tech's match against Florida State in the 2000 Sugar Bowl.
Virginia Tech cornerback DeAngelo Hall, left, returns an interception for a touchdown as defensive coordinator Bud Foster, right, signals touchdown during the first half against Arkansas State, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2002, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/The Roanoke Times, Gene Dalton)
Frank Broyles, athletic director at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, left, speaks with Bud Foster, defensive football coordinator at Virginia Tech, center, and Reggie Herring, defensive football coordinator at the University of Arkansas, right, before Foster was named the 2006 Broyles Award winner, Tuesday, Jan. 16. 2007, in Little Rock, Ark. The award goes to the top assistant college coach of the year.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, left, shakes the hand of Virginia defensive end Chris Long (91) after the Virginia Tech-Virginia college football game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2007. Tech won the game 33-21.
This Sept. 19, 2009, file photo shows Virginia Tech head defensive coach, Bud Foster, right, and defensive line coach Charley Wiles, left, appealing to the referees during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
Bud Foster implores his defense to step up in the fourth quarter during a game against Alabama in 2009. At the time, Alabama was ranked No. 5 and Virginia Tech was ranked No. 7. The Crimson Tide won 34-24.
Virginia Tech's Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster gets water dumped on him by Cordarrow Thompson (95) and Kam Chancellor (17) as he was being interviewed after the victory over Cincinnati in the 2009 Fedex Orange Bowl at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2009.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, left, hugs Rashad Carmichael, 21 after he ran back a 22-yard interception for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter of the Virginia Tech – Boston College football game in Blacksburg on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2009. Virginia Tech won the game 48-14.
Bud Foster, defensive coordinator for Virginia Tech yells instructions to his players in the 4th quarter of the Virginia Tech – University of Miami football game in Blacksburg on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009.
Virginia Tech football defensive coordinator Bud Foster yells instructions to his team during the game against Georgia Tech at Lane Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. Virginia Tech defeated Georgia Tech 28-21.
Tech ‘s Bud Foster reacts to an official’s call that kept a Boston drive alive at the end of the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - Boston College football game in Chestnut Hill, Mass. in Saturday, Sept 25, 2010. Virginia Tech won the game 19-0.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster talks with Virginia Tech linebacker Jack Tyler (58) during the first half of a NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, left, and defensive coordinator Bud Foster, right direct play during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. It was the last home game for Tech coach Frank Beamer. UNC won the game 30-27 in overtime.
Virginia tech defensive coordinator, Bud Foster, left, talks with Virginia Tech cornerback Kendall Fuller (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against No. 1 Ohio State in Blacksburg on Monday, Sept. 7, 2015.
Virginia Tech associate head coach and defensive coordinator Bud Foster changes a defensive call from the sideline during the second half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, left, shakes the hand of Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, right, after the Virginia Tech - Clemson University football game in Blacksburg on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster studies the field as his defense pins the UNC offense inside their own five yard line on Oct. 21, 2018. The No. 24 Hokies blew out the Tar Heels by a score of 59-7.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster calls out instructions from the sideline during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster was honored in a pregame ceremony prior to the start of the Virginia Tech - Wake Forest NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. No. 25 Virginia Tech defeated Wake Forest 36-17.
