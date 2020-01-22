BLACKSBURG -- The North Carolina men's basketball team beat Virginia Tech in overtime on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum.
UNC, which had been 0-4 this month, improved to 9-9 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.
The Hokies (13-6, 4-4), who trailed by 12 points in the second half, suffered their second straight loss;.
The game was tied at 60 after regulation, thanks to two P.J. Horne free throws with 13.7 seconds left.
Leaky Black made two free throws to give UNC a 62-60 lead in OT.
Armando Bacot had a bucket and free throw, but Jalen Cone made a trey to cut the lead to 65-63.
After a UNC turnover, Landers Nolley made one of two free throws.
Horne made one of two free throws to tie the game.
Garrison Brooks made two free throws to give UNC a 67-65 lead with 2:22 left in OT.
Jalen Cone missed a trey.
After a Cone defensive rebound, Cone missed a trey and Wabissa Bede missed a layup.
But after a Cone defensive rebound, Nolley made a layup to tie the game at 67 with 27.4 seconds to go.
Leaky Black missed a trey with about a second left in OT and Alleyne got the rebound, so a second OT was needed.
Two Brooks free throws gave UNC the lead in the second OT.
Bede made a trey to give Tech the lead, but Justin Pierce scored on a putback to give UNC a 71-70 lead.
After a Bede turnover,
North Carolina played without point guard Cole Anthony, a top NBA prospect, for the ninth straight game because of a knee injury.
UNC also played without starting guard Brandon Robinson, who is still experiencing neck pain from a car accident on Jan. 11.
Up 36-30 at halftime, UNC extended the lead to 44-33 with 15:52 remaining.
Down 49-37, Tech went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 49-45 with 10:07 left.
After Andrew Platek of the Tar Heels answered with two free throws, Landers Nolley made three free throws to cut the lead to 51-48.
Garrison Brooks made a jumper to extend the lead to 53-48. He later made one of two free throws for a 54-48 lead with 7:50 left.
P.J. Horne sank a trey to cut the lead to 54-51.
After Wabissa Bede missed a layup, Platek missed the front end of a one-and-one. But Hunter Cattoor then missed a layup.
Leaky Black then made a trey to extend the lead to 57-51.
Bede made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 57-52.
Brooks scored to extend the lead to 59-52.
Cone made a trey to cut the lead to 59-55.
After a UNC turnover, Cone made another trey to cut the lead to 59-58 with 3:02 left.
After a Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound, P.J. Horne missed a trey that would have given Tech the lead.
After a Cone defensive rebound, Alleyne missed a trey with the shot clock going down.
Leaky Black made one of two free throws with 19.9 seconds left to extend the lead to 60-58.
Horne made two free throws with 13.7 seconds left to tie the game at 60.
Brooks missed a jumper in the paint at the buzzer, and the game went to OT.
The Tar Heels entered the game ranked 14th in the ACC in field-goal percentage at 40 percent.
UNC entered the game ranked 13th in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (29.1 percent).
Down 24-22, UNC went on a 9-0 run to grab a 31-24 lead with 3:01 left in the first half. UNC had 22 points in the paint at that point to Tech's eight.
UNC led 36-30 at halftime. The Tar Heels shot 51.6 percent from the field in the first half to Tech's 34.5 percent.
UNC had 26 points in the paint in the half to Tech's 12.
Tech was 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) from 3-point range in the first half to UNC's 3 of 8 (37.6 percent).
UNC forward Garrison Brooks was 7 of 10 from the field for 15 points in the first half. He entered the game averaging 14.4 points.
